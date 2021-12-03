GitLab Technical Certifications program wins 5 awards at LearnX Conference

Published on: December 3, 2021
GitLab's Tech Certification programs won 5 different awards at this year's LearnX conference.
In June of this year our Professional Services team entered our GitLab Technical Certification programs into several different worldwide conferences and we are proud to announce that GitLab has won 5 awards at this year's LearnX learning impact awards!
We won 3 Gold awards for our GitLab Certified CI/CD Specialist Self Paced Course in the following categories:
We won 2 Silver awards for our GitLab Certified Associate Self Paced Course in the following categories:
The LearnX Impact Awards is an annual event run by the LearnX Foundation, a not-for-profit organization promoting innovative workforce learning and supporting technologies. This conference is held once a year in November and highlights success in the learning and development space.
We currenly offer the following GitLab Technical Certifications, all of which are available as self-paced e-learnings in GitLab Learn or as an Instructor-Led class with our Professional Services team.
