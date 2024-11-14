GitLab Webhooks get smarter with self-healing capabilities

Published on: November 14, 2024
3 min read
Introducing changes to webhook self-healing behavior, which reduce manual intervention and improve reliability. Discover the impact on your integrations and how to prepare.
We're excited to announce upcoming changes to how GitLab handles webhooks, aimed at improving reliability and reducing manual intervention. These changes will affect GitLab.com users in the coming weeks. For GitLab Self-Managed users, the current auto-disabling webhook behavior is behind an existing ops flag
auto_disabling_webhooks. The changes described here will be introduced behind the same feature flag.
This improvement is the result of a valuable community contribution by Phawin Khongkhasawan, exemplifying the power of our open source community in driving GitLab forward.
Reduced manual intervention: You'll no longer need to manually re-enable webhooks that have been disabled due to temporary issues.
1. Review your webhooks: Take this opportunity to review your existing webhooks. If you have any that you no longer need, consider deleting them.
2. Update your monitoring: If you rely on webhook status for monitoring, update your processes to account for the new behavior where webhooks may self-heal.
3. Test your integrations: Once the change is rolled out, test your integrations to ensure they behave as expected with the new webhook handling.
This feature is expected to be rolled out in GitLab 17.11.
We value your feedback! If you encounter any issues or have suggestions regarding this change, please comment on our webhook feedback issue.
For any questions or concerns, please reach out to GitLab Support or consult our webhooks documentation.
Stay tuned for more updates, and thank you for being a part of the GitLab community!
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.