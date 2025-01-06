GitLab's 2024 bug bounty year in review

It’s that time again when everyone reflects on the year that just passed, and the Application Security team at GitLab is no different. We run the bug bounty program at GitLab, and every year we summarize our stats for those who are curious. We wouldn't be where we are without the collaboration of our bug bounty community, and we consider these awards hugely beneficial and money well spent.

GitLab Bug Bounty Program by the numbers

Awarded over US$1 million in bounties across 275 valid reports.

Received a total of 1,440 reports from 457 researchers in 2024.

Our busiest month was July, when we paid out over US$193,000!

Note: Data is accurate as of 31st of December, 2024.

You can see program statistics updated daily on our HackerOne program page.

GitLab Bug Bounty Researchers of the Year

It's time to shine a spotlight on the brilliant minds who have contributed to making GitLab more secure. Our bug bounty program continues to be a crucial part of our security strategy, and we're thrilled to recognize the outstanding efforts of our top researchers.

Most Valid Reports: joaxcar

Leading the pack with an impressive 55 valid reports, joaxcar has demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill in identifying potential vulnerabilities. joaxcar’s consistent contributions have played a significant role in enhancing GitLab's security posture, and has risen to our No. 1 contributing researcher.

Newcomer of the Year: a92847865

We're always excited to welcome fresh talent to our bug bounty program. This year, a92847865 caught our attention by submitting 16 valid reports since their first submission on May 10. Their quick impact showcases the importance of new perspectives in security research.

Most Innovative Report: yvvdwf

Innovation is key to staying ahead of potential threats. A report made by yvvdwf stood out for its creative approach to identifying a complex vulnerability. This kind of out-of-the-box thinking is invaluable in our ongoing security efforts.

Most Impactful Finding: ahacker1

Sometimes, a single discovery can have far-reaching implications. One of ahacker1's reports was particularly impactful this year. This finding led to significant improvements in our pipeline security and API access controls.

Best Written Report: matanber

Clearly written communication is crucial in bug bounty reports. This year, matanber provided an exceptionally detailed explanation of a complex Web IDE vulnerability. The report included comprehensive technical diagrams, relevant code snippets, and step-by-step explanations that showcased the issue perfectly. The clarity and thoroughness of the report made it easier for our team to understand, validate, and promptly fix the issue.

Special swag

As a token of our gratitude (in addition to the monetary reward, of course), we are sending our top bug bounty researchers some limited edition swag! Psst, winners, make sure to check your HackerOne emails!

Other highlights

We continued running our 90-day challenges where researchers focused on different areas of GitLab in return for an extra bug bounty bonus payout. We saw a great turnout for these, and it’s something we will look into continuing in 2025.

We also hosted another "Ask a hacker AMA" – this time with @ahacker1. Read the recap blog or watch the interview:

Looking ahead

As we move into 2025, we're excited to see the new discoveries of our bug bounty community. Your efforts continue to be a cornerstone of our security strategy, helping us build a more secure platform for developers around the world.

To all our researchers: Thank you for your hard work, creativity, and commitment to security. Here's to another year of smashing bugs!