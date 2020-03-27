Going remote in education? Don't panic.

Published on: March 27, 2020
If you're an educator moving online, we have some tips for virtual learning success.
Campuses around the world in both K-12 and higher education are moving to virtual models of instruction and operation to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. As a result, many faculty, students, staff and leadership are now in the position of navigating how to work, teach, and learn remotely with little to no preparation time and even fewer resources.
Jumping into virtual education – voluntarily or otherwise – is not easy. Properly developing an online curriculum takes months and months of work, a coordinated tech stack, and a well-defined communication plan. Intentionally, online courses have IT staff to assist in the process of converting classes and generally only convert one at a time.
Are you an educator facing a suddenly digital classroom? Are you worried about answering endless emails from panicked students? Dreading spending hours upon hours recording lectures? Wondering how you will be able to effectively communicate with all your students?
As the world’s largest all-remote company with 1,200+ employees in 65 countries, GitLab has a wealth of resources to help navigate this challenge! The GitLab remote work emergency plan can be adapted to help both students and educators get up and running quickly and function effectively in this new reality.
We're excited to share a few immediately actionable tips for faculty, staff, and students who’ve been suddenly thrust out of the classroom and into a virtual education model.
While this term is pretty self-explanatory, it can’t be emphasized enough. When an entire company of people have to be on the same page, it is essential that everyone knows exactly what needs to happen, how it happens, and when it should happen. This same concept applies directly to an online class.
Imagine you need to make a change in your class agenda for a project due tomorrow – where does that update need to appear? A syllabus schedule, due dates on folders, due dates on assignments, class calendars, and of course via email, etc. Chances are, you’ll miss making the update in one of those locations. Confusion and lots of emails with questions will ensue! (see Tip 2).
The concept of a single source of truth (SSoT) that serves as a living record has many benefits in a classroom setting. Students need a SSoT in order to build trust, confidence, and be successful in a course, especially when they are used to the reassurance of seeing teachers several times a week. A SSoT also minimizes the number of questions about logistics and allows you to spend more time discussing the content itself.
If you are put in the situation of having to migrate to remote quickly, you probably don’t have much time to invest in a complicated setup. Don’t worry, you can implement this tip by starting simple.
First things first, the tool should not be email. Email is one of the most inefficient methods of communication for remote work. You and your students are better served when information is shared out in a way that everyone has the same knowledge. Reducing email’s allure will save you and your students time and energy.
Be sure to keep the tech stack simple and make sure everyone knows when to use which tool for each kind of communication.
Let’s consider an example of how, when taken together, this approach can improve the experience for everyone in a remote environment whether teaching or learning.
For the first time in years, there’s no school bell ringing hourly or class schedule to keep everything on track! We recommend that you start by thinking about – and enjoying – asynchronous communication and then identify the tool(s) that you will use.
First, let’s explore asynchronous communication. Working asynchronously removes the temptation to find a time that works for everyone and ensures that people who can’t make it to a specific event aren’t left out of the loop.
It is possible to strike a balance between providing key information in a self-service model while at the same time allowing for teams to ask questions and have discussions. Adopting a self-service model means that all content and relevant information is provided in a manner that students can easily find, read, and digest on their own ahead of time. With this approach, students can decide how much time to spend digging into the content according to their own needs and schedules.
Recording a set of lectures ahead for an entire class, yet alone several classes' worth, is very daunting. Approaching lectures with an asynchronous communication style can help ease the burden on educators and at the same time provide effective mechanisms for discussion.
A GitLab editable agenda after a meeting
In all-remote environments, there should be a greater emphasis placed on carving out time to get to know one another as humans. To connect and bond as empathetic beings with interests, emotions, fears, and hopes – people, not just colleagues or classmates. This tip is especially useful when transitioning from an in-person to an online setting. Your students are probably already a bit stressed, overwhelmed, and missing in-person, in-classroom connections.
GitLab has channels that are all business as well as a set of channels for fun topics such as cooking, fitness, and dogs. People who have similar interests will connect and share experiences, photos, recipes etc. Students who connect over their puppies or a great recipe are more likely to help eachother out with questions or study together.
Students arriving early can chit-chat just as they may have done in person. It might take a few meetings and some encouragement to get the ball rolling, but they’ll soon look forward to this opportunity to connect with classmates.
A GitLab marketing team Show & Tell social call
Students will be able to ask questions and have discussions, allowing them to build on the relationship with you and others they started in the in-person classroom.
These are a great way to give students who may be less likely to speak up in a large group a chance to connect in a smaller setting.
These meetings are open times when students can ask a variety of questions. The questions could be anything from career advice, to sharing thoughts on research projects, course advising etc. It doesn’t have to be all business either.
This helps to foster relations. We have some guidelines that encourage collaboration through group communication.
We recommend clearly outlining when to use group and private conversations in your SSoT.
Adopting some of these strategies for remote teaching and learning is fairly easy. In our experience at GitLab, we find that team members enjoy and respect the independence this way of working affords them. Students want to be engaged, and encouraging them to contribute by asking questions and taking collective notes themselves will allow them to contribute directly. Start small and go from there.
We hope this information helps make the transition a little bit easier and challenges some conventions in the long term! To learn more about the GitLab Education Program read our blog post How to bring GitLab to a classroom near you.
Cover image by Djurdjica Boskovic on Unsplash
