GitLab Dedicated for Government now GovRAMP-authorized

State and local agencies now have a faster path to adopting secure, compliant DevSecOps. GitLab Dedicated for Government has achieved GovRAMP Authorization, removing a critical procurement barrier for agencies ready to modernize their software supply chain. Our single-tenant solution delivers enterprise DevSecOps with enhanced data residency, isolation, and private networking capabilities to meet the most stringent compliance requirements. Agencies get the operational simplicity of SaaS with the infrastructure-level control their missions demand.

GitLab Dedicated for Government also includes foundational AI capabilities through GitLab Duo, with GitLab Duo Agent Platform planned for later this year — bringing agentic AI within the GovRAMP-authorized boundary.

The Government Risk and Authorization Management Program (GovRAMP) is a nationally recognized risk authorization program that provides state and local agencies with a standardized approach to assessing cloud services for security and compliance. With 32 states having adopted GovRAMP and many moving to mandatory status, this authorization positions agencies ahead of the curve as more states formalize their requirements.

Modernization meets security

State and local governments are managing billions in IT modernization budgets as they embrace hybrid and multi-cloud strategies that prioritize flexibility in delivering the best solutions based on mission needs. This modernization imperative is reflected in NASCIO’s 2025 State CIO Survey, where modernization has moved up to fourth among the top priorities of CIOs surveyed across every state. This change in ranking underscores the critical focus on technology transformation for state governments.

GitLab serves a wide variety of customers across the public sector – from federal agencies and state governments to municipal organizations, higher education institutions, and contractors supporting government missions at all levels. We understand that no single deployment model will serve the needs of all of our customers.

Our customers have told us they need a SaaS offering that provides additional deployment control and data residency to meet stringent compliance requirements. We see this need across government agencies at all levels as they work to secure hybrid cloud environments, mitigate third-party supply chain risks, address critical security gaps in aging IT systems, and defend against sophisticated ransomware and nation-state threats.

GitLab Dedicated for Government was specifically designed to address this challenge – enabling government organizations to build modern applications quickly while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance, all without requiring staff to build and manage the infrastructure themselves.

Key benefits of GitLab Dedicated for Government

1. Toolchain consolidation

Toolchain management continues to be a significant challenge for DevSecOps teams. According to our 2025 Global DevSecOps Survey of public sector professionals, 60% of teams use more than five tools for software development, while 53% use more than five security tools. This proliferation of tools results in unnecessary expenditure and introduces complexities and vulnerabilities that increase the risk of cyber attacks.

Consolidation has returned to NASCIO's Top 10 priorities for 2026 after a two-year hiatus, demonstrating renewed focus on centralizing services and infrastructure. For government agencies managing constrained budgets while trying to do more with less – a challenge reflected in NASCIO's ranking of budget and cost control as the third top priority for 2026 – toolchain sprawl creates both financial and operational challenges.

GitLab's own survey found that public sector DevSecOps professionals lose six hours per week to inefficient processes caused by collaboration barriers such as lack of cross-functional communication, limited knowledge sharing, and different tools used across teams.

GitLab Dedicated for Government unites DevSecOps teams on a single platform with a unified workflow, eliminating the need to purchase or maintain multiple tools. Additionally, consolidation supports zero trust architecture implementation by centralizing access control, making it easier to enforce consistent security policies and authentication requirements across the entire development lifecycle.

DevSecOps transformation is a journey, and GitLab Dedicated for Government is designed to meet organizations where they are. An open API and integration capabilities enable teams to consolidate their toolchain at their own pace while gaining the benefits of a centralized, compliant development platform.

2. Data residency and protection

GitLab Dedicated for Government is built on GovRAMP-authorized infrastructure that meets government data sovereignty requirements, including access restricted to U.S. citizens.

To further enhance data protection, our solution supports secure, private connections between the customer's virtual private cloud network and GitLab, ensuring users, data, and services have secure access to isolated instances without direct internet exposure.

All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using the latest encryption standards, with the option to use your own AWS Key Management Service encryption key for data at rest, giving you full control over stored data.

GitLab Dedicated for Government also ensures CVEs are patched continuously, enabling teams to offload infrastructure and compliance management to GitLab while maintaining full control over their data.

3. Managed and hosted by GitLab

Our solution is single-tenant (providing physical isolation from other customers), U.S.-based, privately connected, and fully managed and hosted by GitLab. Government agencies can quickly realize the value of a comprehensive DevSecOps platform with enterprise-grade control over their environment — while freeing staff to focus on mission-critical priorities rather than infrastructure management.

This approach is particularly valuable for government agencies facing workforce challenges and budget constraints. Organizations gain all the benefits of GitLab — shorter cycle times, stronger security, more productive developers, and streamlined compliance — with a lower total cost of ownership and faster time-to-value compared to self-hosting.

4. Comprehensive native security and compliance capabilities

GitLab's comprehensive security and compliance capabilities, built into the DevSecOps platform, provide superior control and protection throughout the entire software development lifecycle, helping government organizations address critical security challenges. Cybersecurity and risk management ranks as the second priority on NASCIO's 2026 list, underscoring the continued importance of maintaining strong defense capabilities even as organizations pursue innovation and modernization.

For example, organizations gain access to a complete suite of native security scanners, including static application security testing, secret detection, container scanning, and dynamic application security testing.

Dependency scanning analyzes all direct and transitive dependencies without depth limits, and scan results are surfaced alongside a complete dependency list at the individual project level as well as across groups of projects — making it easy to identify which components introduce risk across the software supply chain.

Security findings are surfaced in the merge request widget and pipeline security tab, where they can be triaged with a single click directly in the context of development work, while custom rulesets and security policy automation minimize false positives and reduce vulnerability overload.

Beyond individual project security, GitLab provides centralized visibility through security dashboards, security inventory, vulnerability reports, and a compliance center, giving leadership a real-time view of security posture and vulnerability trends across all projects and groups. Compliance frameworks and security policies can enforce required workflows as code, ensuring consistent governance without slowing teams down.

Detailed audit events record actions across the platform, supporting the continuous monitoring required to maintain authorization. This organizational oversight is particularly critical for government agencies where compliance responsibilities are often concentrated within small teams managing security across numerous applications.

By uniting security scanning, policy enforcement, and compliance management in a single platform, GitLab enables government organizations to ship secure software faster while maintaining the governance rigor their missions demand.

5. AI within your compliance boundary

GitLab Duo is now available on GitLab Dedicated for Government for GovRAMP-authorized deployments, bringing AI-assisted code suggestions, vulnerability explanation and remediation, and chat capabilities directly within your compliance boundary — no separate procurement, no new attack surface, and no shadow AI risk.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform capabilities, including autonomous agents for security remediation, code review, and vulnerability resolution, are planned for GitLab Dedicated for Government later this year, enabling state and local agencies to scale software delivery at mission speed without stepping outside their compliance boundary.

How to get started with GitLab Dedicated for Government

GitLab Dedicated for Government provides the efficiencies of SaaS combined with infrastructure-level isolation and data residency controls.

To learn more about how GitLab Dedicated for Government can help secure your software supply chain, reach out to our sales team. Whether you are a new customer or looking to migrate from your existing GitLab instance, we will ensure a smooth transition with comprehensive migration support tailored to your needs.

Note: In 2025, GitLab Dedicated for Government achieved FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level (ATO). GitLab has also achieved the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program Certification (TX-RAMP), demonstrating our commitment to serve government agencies at all levels with the highest security standards.

This blog post contains "forward‑looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially. Further information on these risks and other factors is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements after the date of this blog post, except as required by law.