Harden your pipeline perimeter for the era of AI-assisted coding

AI-assisted development is moving faster than the security models built to govern it — agents write code, open merge requests, and ship changes at a pace where vulnerabilities go unnoticed. The problem isn't a shortage of scanning tools; it's that security lives outside the workflow where decisions actually get made and policies become suggestions.

GitLab Ultimate changes that by making application security a core property of the platform itself, not a portal developers have to visit separately.

This article walks through the three compounding dimensions that make that possible — See, Enforce, and Fix — and why all three together are what turn GitLab into a true DevSecOps control plane for the AI-native software development lifecycle (SDLC).

You can't secure what you can't see

Governance starts with seeing every project, every scanner, and every action across the SDLC. Per-project dashboards leave the gaps invisible, and gaps are where unenforced policy lives.

The Group Security Dashboard rolls up findings from Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), secret detection, container scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and fuzz testing. The dashboard shows results from across repositories in one view, without stitching exports from multiple tools. You get trends over time, risk sliced by business unit and exposure level, and the Security Inventory all in the same view. The Security Inventory surfaces projects with no grade because they have never been scanned, the gap most per-project dashboards never report.

GitLab Ultimate's application security surfaces identity risks that other scanners often ignore entirely. The Credentials Inventory lists every token on the instance with owner, scopes, and expiry. One filter shows every active, non-revoked credentials, and compromised token. This allows you to immediately revoke compromised tokens without needing to write scripts in the middle of an incident.

Token Lifetime Enforcement moves your rotation policy from on paper into a platform guardrail: no token active beyond the maximum you set.

Audit Event Streaming sends structured, timestamped events such as, token creation, permission changes, merge request (MR) approvals, and role modifications, to your Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) in real time. Every security-relevant action in GitLab is visible to your Security Operations Center as it happens, not reconstructed from logs after an incident.

Instantly search for open-source dependency exposure across your entire project portfolio using the group software bill of materials (SBOM).

You can't enforce what isn't automated

Enforcement is the difference between a policy that exists and a policy that runs. Documented policies require developers to remember them, configure them, and apply them on every change, which is hard at human speed and impossible at agent speed. GitLab enforces policy from inside the platform, on every pipeline, and every MR, no matter if a human or agent is making the change, to ensure security can keep pace with AI-assisted development to ship safely.

Scan Execution Policies inject mandatory SAST, SCA, and secret detection jobs into every pipeline targeting production. Developers don't write them, can't safely remove them, and can't skip them with [skip ci] . Set once at the group level and the permissions cascade to all projects automatically, no per-project config, no opt-outs.

. Set once at the group level and the permissions cascade to all projects automatically, no per-project config, no opt-outs. Pipeline Execution Policies (PEPs) go further and enforce a platform-owned CI template. This addresses the shadow pipeline problem. A team-built pipeline outside your governed templates runs with the same access and trust as a sanctioned one. PEPs close the gap — security jobs run regardless of what a project's pipeline contains.

MR Approval Policies encode what used to live in documentation: protected branches, minimum approvers, and code owner requirements.

The Compliance Center maps these to SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, and PCI DSS, with live dashboards and chain-of-custody reports replacing spreadsheet audits assembled the week before a review.

Secret Push Protection blocks credentials at the pre-receive hook — before they ever reach Git history. The push is rejected with the file, line, and secret type. Bypass attempts are logged. Enforcement plus visibility in the same control.

You can't fix what developers don't understand

Visibility and enforcement put findings in front of developers. The next question is how efficiently those findings get remediated. Backlogs of open vulnerabilities are one of the biggest challenges and risks in enterprise development, and the gap widens further when AI-assisted development pushes more code through the pipeline. GitLab Ultimate works from both perspectives — prevention and remediation — proactively blocks vulnerabilities from reaching the default branch while also streamlining the remediation of existing security debt. GitLab Ultimate closes findings inside the same workflow they were detected in, with context, prioritization, and AI-generated remediation that ship through the same approvals as any other change.

The MR security widget surfaces SAST, SCA, container, IaC, and secret detection findings inline with the code diff — before the code reaches the default branch. Developers see what's new in this MR, where it is, and how to remediate it. No separate portal. No context switch. The right moment, in the right place.

Advanced SAST uses cross-file taint analysis to follow untrusted input across multiple functions and files — the way an attacker would reason about your code. Developers see the full code flow from source to sink.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform scores likely false positives and explains why, so teams focus on real risk instead of triaging noise from yet another scanner. Rather than wasting time on manual analysis, organizations leverage context-aware, AI-driven triaging to accelerate remediation.

The GitLab Duo Security Analyst Agent prioritizes those vulnerabilities — considering exploitability, exposure, and business context, not just Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) scores.

For high-impact SAST findings, Agentic Vulnerability Resolution opens a fix MR automatically: context is included. The developer reviews and merges, closing the loop without any security expertise.

Get started today

AI-assisted development is not slowing down, and the gap between policy on paper and policy in production is widening with every commit. GitLab Ultimate narrows that gap with every change, in the workflow where the code is written. Start a free trial or talk to a solutions architect to see the benefits in your pipeline.