Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta

Managing fleets of runners can be complex and requires significant experience to ensure all CI/CD jobs can scale to meet the demands of developers. Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated, now available in Beta, allows customers to use runners that are fully managed by GitLab for CI/CD jobs running on GitLab Dedicated.

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated brings the same flexibility, efficiency, and control of GitLab Dedicated to runners. The Beta release includes the following features:

Linux-based runners at the instance level

Complete isolation from other tenants, following the same principles as GitLab Dedicated

Auto-scaling

Fully managed by GitLab

Additional features will be included based on customer demand leading up to limited and general availability.

As we develop this new feature, we are making Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available upon invitation for existing GitLab Dedicated customers. Please reach out to your Customer Success Manager or contact sales. You can learn more about Gitlab Dedicated on our website.