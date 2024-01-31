Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta

Published on: January 31, 2024
GitLab Dedicated customers can now scale their CI/CD workloads with no maintenance overhead.
Managing fleets of runners can be complex and requires significant experience to ensure all CI/CD jobs can scale to meet the demands of developers. Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated, now available in Beta, allows customers to use runners that are fully managed by GitLab for CI/CD jobs running on GitLab Dedicated.
Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated brings the same flexibility, efficiency, and control of GitLab Dedicated to runners. The Beta release includes the following features:
Additional features will be included based on customer demand leading up to limited and general availability.
As we develop this new feature, we are making Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available upon invitation for existing GitLab Dedicated customers. Please reach out to your Customer Success Manager or contact sales. You can learn more about Gitlab Dedicated on our website.
