How to host VueJS apps using GitLab Pages

Published on: September 13, 2023
2 min read
Follow this tutorial, including detailed configuration guidance, to quickly get your application up and running for free.
If you use VueJS to build websites, then you can host your website for free with GitLab Pages. This short tutorial walks you through a simple way to host and deploy your VueJS applications using GitLab CI/CD and GitLab Pages.
npm install -g @vue/cli
# OR
yarn global add @vue/cli
You can check you have the right version of Vue with:
vue --version
vue create name-of-app
When successfully completed, you will have a scaffolding of your VueJS application.
Below is the GitLab CI configuration necessary to deploy to GitLab Pages. Put this file into your root project. GitLab Pages always deploys your website from a specific folder called
public.
image: "node:16-alpine"
stages:
- build
- test
- deploy
build:
stage: build
script:
- yarn install --frozen-lockfile --check-files --non-interactive
- yarn build
artifacts:
paths:
- public
pages:
stage: deploy
script:
- echo 'Pages deployment job'
artifacts:
paths:
- public
only:
- main
In Vue, the artifacts are built in a folder called dist, in order for GitLab to deploy to Pages, we need to change the path of the artifacts. One way to do this is by changing the Vue config file,
vue.config.js.
const { defineConfig } = require('@vue/cli-service')
function publicPath () {
if (process.env.CI_PAGES_URL) {
return new URL(process.env.CI_PAGES_URL).pathname
} else {
return '/'
}
}
module.exports = defineConfig({
transpileDependencies: true,
publicPath: publicPath(),
outputDir: 'public'
})
Here we have set
outputDir to
public so that GitLab will pick up the build artifacts and deploy to Pages. Another important piece when creating this configuration file is to change the
publicPath, which is the base URL your application will be deployed at. In this case, we have create a function
publicPath() that checks if the CI_PAGES_URL environment variable is set and returns the correct base URL.
Voila! You have set up a VueJS project with a fully functioning CI/CD pipeline. Enjoy your VueJS application hosted by GitLab Pages!
