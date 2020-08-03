How GitLab Pages uses the GitLab API to serve content

This blog post was originally published on the GitLab Unfiltered blog. It was reviewed and republished on 2020-11-13.

GitLab Pages allows you to create and host GitLab project websites from a user account or group for free on GitLab.com or on your self-managed GitLab instance.

In this post, I will explain how the GitLab Pages daemon obtains a domain's configuration using the GitLab API, specifically on GitLab.com.

How does GitLab Pages know where to find your website files?

GitLab Pages will use object storage to store the contents of your web site. You can follow the development of this new feature here.

Currently, GitLab Pages uses an NFS shared mount drive to store the contents of your website. You can define the value of this path by defining the pages_path in your /etc/gitlab/gitlab.rb file.

When you deploy a website using the pages: keyword in your .gitlab-ci.yml file, a public path artifact must be defined, containing the files available for your website. This public artifact eventually makes its way into the NFS shared mount.

When you deploy a website to GitLab Pages a domain will be created based on the custom Pages domain you have configured. For GitLab.com, the pages domain is *.gitlab.io , if you create a project named myproject.gitlab.io and enable HTTPS, a wildcard SSL certificate will be used. You can also setup a custom domain for your project, for example myawesomedomain.com .

For every project (aka domain) that is served by the Pages daemon, there must be a directory in the NFS shared mount that matches your domain name and holds its contents. For example, if we had a project named myproject.gitlab.io , the Pages daemon would look for your .html files under /path/to/shared/pages/myproject/myproject.gitlab.io/public directory. This is how GitLab Pages serves the content published by the pages: keyword in your CI configuration.

Before GitLab 12.10 was released, the Pages daemon would rely on a file named config.json located in your project's directory in the NFS shared mount, that is /path/to/shared/pages/myproject/myproject.gitlab.io/config.json . This file contains metadata related to your project and custom domain names you may have setup.

{ "domains":[ { "Domain":"myproject.gitlab.io" }, { "Domain": "mycustomdomain.com", "Certificate": "--certificate contents--", "Key": "--key contents--" } ], "id":123, "access_control":true, "https_only":true }

GitLab Pages has been a very popular addition to GitLab, and the number of hosted websites on GitLab.com has increased over time. We are currently hosting over 251,000 websites! On start-up, the Pages daemon would traverse all directories in the NFS shared mount and load the configuration of all the deployed Pages projects into memory. Before 09-19-2019, the Pages daemon would take approximately 25 minutes to be ready to serve requests per instance on GitLab.com. After upgrading GitLab Pages to version v1.9.0 , there were some improvements in some dependencies that reduced booting time to approximately five minutes. This was great but not ideal.

GitLab API-based configuration

API-based configuration was introduced in GitLab 12.10. With API-based configuration, the daemon will start serving content in just a few seconds after booting. For example, for a particular Pages node on GitLab.com, it usually is ready to serve content within one minute after starting.

On GitLab.com, the Pages daemon now sources the domain configuration via an internal API endpoint /api/v4/internal/pages?domain=myproject.gitlab.io . This is done on demand per domain and the configuration is cached in memory for a certain period of time to speed up serving content from that Pages node.

The response from the API is very similar to the contents of the config.json file:

{ "certificate": "--cert-contents--", "key": "--key-contents--", "lookup_paths": [ { "access_control": true, "https_only": true, "prefix": "/", "project_id": 123, "source": { "path": "myproject/myproject.gitlab.io/public/", "type": "file" } } ] }

You can see that the source type is file . This means that the Pages daemon will still serve the contents from the NFS shared mount. We are actively working on removing the NFS dependency from GitLab Pages by updating the GitLab Pages architecture.

We are planning to transition GitLab pages to object storage instead of NFS. This will essentially enable GitLab Pages to run on Kubernetes in the future.

Update: We have now rolled out zip source type on GitLab.com. This is behavior is behind feature flag and it's not the final implementation. As of 10-22-2020 we serve about 75% of Pages projects from zip and object storage and we're getting closer to removing the NFS dependency!

Self-managed GitLab instances

The changes to the GitLab Pages architecture were piloted on GitLab.com, which is possibly the largest GitLab Pages implementation. Once all the changes supporting the move to an API-based configuration are completed, they will be rolled out to self-managed customers. You can find more details and the issues we faced while rolling out API-based configuration in this issue.

If you can't wait to speed up your Pages nodes startup, we have a potential guide in this issue description which explains how we enabled the API on GitLab.com. However, this method will be removed in the near future.

Update: You can now enable API-based configuration by following this guide.

Domain source configuration and API status

In the meantime, we are working toward adding a new configuration flag for GitLab Pages which will allow you to choose the domain configuration source by specifying domain_config_source in your /etc/gitlab/gitlab.rb file. By default, GitLab Pages will use the disk source configuration the same way is used today.

In the background, the Pages daemon will start checking the API status by calling the /api/v4/internal/pages/status endpoint. This will help you check if the Pages daemon is ready to talk to the GitLab API, especially when you are running Pages on a separate server.

Please check the GitLab Pages adminstration guide for further troubleshooting.

