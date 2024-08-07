How GitLab supports the FedRAMP authorization journey

Published on: August 7, 2024
7 min read
This comprehensive guide dives into the FedRAMP certification process, explaining how GitLab offers guidance and best practices for configuration and compliance.
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a U.S. government program that standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Achieving FedRAMP authorization allows cloud service providers (CSPs) to offer their services to federal agencies, ensuring that these services meet stringent security and privacy requirements.
In this article, you'll learn how to GitLab can help guide you on your FedRAMP authorization journey, including:
By leveraging GitLab’s features and adhering to recommended practices, organizations can streamline their path to FedRAMP authorization and ensure secure and compliant software development.
FedRAMP categorizes security requirements into three levels based on the impact of data being handled:
FedRAMP's security controls are derived from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53. Key areas include:
For CSPs, achieving FedRAMP authorization is crucial for doing business with federal agencies. Authorized services are listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, enhancing their visibility and credibility.
The FedRAMP process is evolving, and a new roadmap has been introduced. To stay up to date on the latest changes, subscribe to General Service Administration (GSA) list.
Detailed steps are available on the FedRAMP Agency Authorization page.
Self-managed GitLab can play a critical role in achieving FedRAMP compliance by providing tools and features that support secure code development and deployment within FedRAMP authorization boundaries.
1. Security configuration
You can configure CI/CD pipelines to continuously test code while it ships and simultaneously enforce security policies. GitLab includes a suite of security tools that you can incorporate into the development of customer applications, including but not limited to:
2. Access control and authentication
Access management in a GitLab deployment varies for each customer. GitLab offers extensive documentation on deployments using both identity providers and GitLab's native authentication configurations. It is crucial to evaluate your organization's specific requirements before deciding on an authentication approach for your GitLab instance.
To comply with FedRAMP requirements, ensure your existing identity provider is FedRAMP-authorized and listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, and for requirements like personal identity verification (PIV), use an identity provider rather than relying on native authentication in self-managed GitLab.
4. Native GitLab user authentication configurations
GitLab enables administrators to monitor users with different levels of sensitivity and access requirements.
GitLab provides a wide array of security events and streaming capabilities for comprehensive logging and monitoring that can be routed to a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution.
6. Incident response
After configuring audit events, it's crucial to monitor them. GitLab offers tools for alert management, incident tracking, and status reporting through a centralized interface, allowing you to compile system alerts from SIEM or other security tools, triage incidents, and keep stakeholders informed.
7. Configuration management
At its core, GitLab meets configuration management needs with robust CI/CD pipelines, approval workflows, and change control, primarily using issues and MRs to manage changes.
8. Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) compliance
GitLab supports FIPS compliance by offering versions that use FIPS-validated cryptographic modules such as OpenSSL, BoringSSL, or other CMVP-validated modules. This ensures that cryptographic operations meet FIPS requirements, making it suitable for use in environments that require high levels of security compliance, such as those seeking FedRAMP authorization. Additionally, GitLab's documentation provides detailed instructions for installing and configuring FIPS-compliant deployments, including a hybrid approach using omnibus and cloud native components.
9. NIST 800-53 R5 security and privacy controls management project template
The project template helps track and manage compliance with NIST 800-53 R5 using GitLab issues, based on NIST 800-53R5 specifications. It includes pre-configured issues, issue boards, and a notional example pipeline to run tests using OpenSCAP (OSCAP) and update issues with artifacts and labels, creating a controls management project within GitLab. This template centralizes compliance efforts, automates control testing, and facilitates a seamless workflow for both project teams and auditors.
To align self-managed GitLab with NIST 800-53 controls and FedRAMP requirements, consider the following best practices:
GitLab provides various compliance features to help automate critical controls and workflows. Administrators should work with customer solutions architects to configure GitLab instances to meet applicable NIST 800-53 controls.
Achieving FedRAMP authorization is a complex but strategic process for CSPs looking to provide services to federal agencies. Self-managed GitLab offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features that can support this journey, ensuring secure and compliant software development and operations. By following best practices and leveraging GitLab’s capabilities, organizations can navigate the challenges of FedRAMP compliance and successfully achieve authorization.
Learn more about GitLab's solutions for the public sector.
