How is team-member-1 doing?

Published on March 17, 2017
10 min read
People asked how team-member-1 is doing after the DB incident of Jan 31st - Feb 1st. We're here to tell you that.
The engineer that gave the unfortunate command to delete our primary database was not only on our minds but also of other people. He's known by the community as "team-member-1", as we referred to him by this expression in our public communications during the incident.
After we posted the postmortem of the incident with GitLab.com, we received notes from our community asking how was team-member-1 doing. We're here to tell you that.
We are still putting all our efforts into improving GitLab.com's infrastructure as a whole, to ensure this type of incident never happens again.
We were all really touched by the love our community sent us via #HugOps:
#HugOps to the @gitlab team! Love your transparency. The only person who never breaks anything is the one who never does anything.— Mindy Whitsitt (@MindyWhitsitt) February 2, 2017
All the #hugops in the world to the GitLab team for fixing their services. And *massive* respect for their communication about the issue.— ma//:as (@mattiasgeniar) February 2, 2017
At the end of the day, we are all team-member-1:
Who is not the "team-member-1"? #HugOps— Erkan Erol (@erkan_erol_) February 2, 2017
#HugOps to @gitlabstatus @gitlab - we've all been there. You've got this! 💙🤖— CircleCI (@circleci) February 1, 2017
@gitlab welcome to the club:) You will be stronger than ever. Just keep on improving and never give up. 🤗 #hugops— Lemi Orhan Ergin (@lemiorhan) February 1, 2017
#JeSuisTeamMember1 #GitLab pic.twitter.com/bxvag3XdXV— kiru (@karmukis) February 1, 2017
The support our engineers received from our community was fantastic, people were appreciative of our transparency in working on the solution. Even teams from other companies, who had been in that situation themselves, showed their support.
Offering a heartfelt #hugops to my friends at @gitlab. Good people taking care of a tough situation. We are all here with you!— Jono Bacon (@jonobacon) February 1, 2017
The @gitlab handling of today's incident was exemplary. They were very transparent and up-front. We are all with team_member_1 #hugops— Markos Fragkakis (@fragkakis) February 1, 2017
Kudos got @gitlab on their level of transparency. I have a lot of respect for you...— Ben Kuhl (@bkuhlorelse) February 1, 2017
Whoah! Really big kudos for @gitlab and the updates at @gitlabstatus ! Being honest about mistakes, transparency and the whole story!— Rob Haverkamp (@rjrhaverkamp) February 1, 2017
This is next level corporate transparency. Kudos to @gitlab! https://t.co/ZvHicD7TK3— Thomas Chappelow (@tomchappelow) February 1, 2017
Serious props and respect to the @gitlab team during the recent incident. transparency++; you've all set a new standard #hugops— Laura Frank (@rhein_wein) February 1, 2017
❤️ Thank you all! We're very touched by your support! ❤️
The Codefresh team brought cookies to our Experience Center in San Francisco with a card saying:
Hey GitLab, We thought you could use a chance to destress a little. Don't sweat it we're rooting for you. We've all been there before and we have a lot of faith in you to work it out. You got THIS! From Dan, and the Codefresh Team
A group from Google came to our Experience Center and got our engineers $300 to spend on something to make them feel better after all of this was over:
Yay for you! We've all been there! :) From friends of yours at Google
Gift from Google
Gift from Codefresh
❤️ Thank you Codefresh and Google! ❤️
The engineers involved have agreed that this extremely generous gift from Google will be spent on sponsoring Rails Girls events. But the cookies were obviously eaten by the one who grabbed the pack! 😛
Needless to say, some special thank you swag is on its way to these amazing people that took the time to come to our boardroom and try to help us feel a bit better.
At GitLab we think that the people making the most mistakes frequently correlate with the people doing the most work. I certainly make a lot of mistakes every day. It is important not to double down on them but to acknowledge them and learn from it.
We make mistakes. What's different from person to person, organization to organization, is how to deal with them. What we value most at GitLab is:
- Transparency: "Don't be afraid to admit you made a mistake or were wrong. When something went wrong it is a great opportunity to say 'What’s the kaizen moment here?' and find a better way without hurt feelings."
How could we value transparency if our team members were afraid of assuming their mistakes?
It is not our intent to have one of our team members implicated by the transparency. (...) We are very aware of the stress that such a mistake might cause and the rest of the team has been very supportive. (...) We recognize the risk to the company of being transparent, but your values are defined by what you do when it is hard. Sid Sijbrandij, CEO.
While we were putting the fire out, we received this comment:
The GitLab engineer (team-member-1) is one of the smartest people he's ever known - in fact, he's actually brilliant. So you can rest assured that the data loss wasn't caused by a an inexperienced kid. (HN)
And this thoughtful tweet:
Pray for team-member-1 pic.twitter.com/foQcWm0WJH— Rubén Fernández (@_rubenfa) February 1, 2017
We heard you Rubén! :)
Yes, team-member-1 is doing very well!
Coincidentally, just before the DB incident, team-member-1 had qualified for a promotion to senior developer. The outage did not change that decision.
Promotions are to be based on meeting the criteria of the role the individual is to be promoted in to (i.e. promote based on performance) - GitLab PeopleOps Handbook
When we promote people at GitLab, or give a them a bonus, we share the reasons for that with the whole company. With the permission of team-member-1, this blog post is both the internal and external announcement of that promotion.
Pablo Carranza (Production Lead), provided GitLab with the following reasons to promote team-member-1:
Reasons
Following what is expected out of a Senior Developer in the job description:
Senior Developers are experienced developers who meet the following criteria:
A final sample can be found here where one of our backend leads asks him for support on how to perform a large migration without causing downtime.
These samples are just the tipping point the work that he has been performing for quite a while already. This work got us to the situation where we can deploy the application with minimum downtime, even adding automation to detect when a migration will force us to cause downtime, removing human judgment from the equation.
His work is constantly impacting all the company in both depth and breath, I can find lots of samples on any of the items that are included in the job description, I can even find samples that match to the staff developer. Therefore I think that he has been behaving as a Senior Developer, and I ask that this behavior gets recognized and formalized by GitLab.
For those developers involved in the outage, we made a special T-shirt:
This T-shirt has two purposes. It reminds us what happened and motivates us not to let this happen again. It was also meant to thank the team that handled the incident, for that reason only they have gotten one.
At GitLab, we value most positive achievements and performance improvements of our team members, instead of focusing our attention on negative random situations.
Of course, we take situations like this very seriously, but we'd rather learn from them, and put all our efforts to avoid that they happen again, than punish honest and talented people for mistakes that can happen to anyone.
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. (HN)
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps PlatformGet free trial
Find out which plan works best for your teamLearn about pricing
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert