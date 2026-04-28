How to build CI/CD observability at scale

CI/CD optimization starts with visibility. Building a successful DevOps platform at enterprise scale should include understanding pipeline performance, job execution patterns, and quantifiable operational insights — especially for organizations running GitLab self-managed instances.

To help GitLab customers maximize their platform investments, we developed the GitLab CI/CD Observability solution as part of our Platform Excellence program, which transforms raw pipeline metrics into actionable operational insights.

A leading financial services organization partnered with GitLab's customer success architect to gain visibility into their GitLab self-managed deployment. Together, we implemented a containerized observability solution combining the open-source gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter with enterprise-grade Prometheus and Grafana infrastructure.

In this article, you'll learn the challenges they faced managing pipelines at scale and how GitLab CI/CD Observability addressed them with a practical, end-to-end implementation.

The challenge: Measuring CI/CD performance

Before implementing any observability solution, define your measurement landscape:

What metrics matter? Pipeline duration, job success rates, queue times, runner utilization

Pipeline duration, job success rates, queue times, runner utilization Who needs visibility? Developers, DevOps engineers, platform teams, leadership

Developers, DevOps engineers, platform teams, leadership What decisions will this drive? Infrastructure investment, bottleneck remediation, capacity planning

Solution architecture: A full set of dashboards for observability

Once deployed, the observability stack provides a set of Grafana dashboards that give real-time and historical visibility into your CI/CD platform. A typical deployment includes:

Pipeline Overview Dashboard: A top-level view showing total pipeline runs, success/failure rates over time (as stacked bar or time-series charts), and average pipeline duration trends. Panels use color-coded status indicators (green for success, red for failure, amber for cancelled) so platform teams can spot degradation at a glance.

A top-level view showing total pipeline runs, success/failure rates over time (as stacked bar or time-series charts), and average pipeline duration trends. Panels use color-coded status indicators (green for success, red for failure, amber for cancelled) so platform teams can spot degradation at a glance. Job Performance Dashboard: Drill-down panels showing individual job duration distributions (histogram), the top 10 slowest jobs by average duration, and job failure heatmaps by project and stage. This is where teams identify specific bottleneck jobs worth optimizing.

Drill-down panels showing individual job duration distributions (histogram), the top 10 slowest jobs by average duration, and job failure heatmaps by project and stage. This is where teams identify specific bottleneck jobs worth optimizing. Runner & Infrastructure Dashboard: Combines Node Exporter host metrics (CPU, memory, disk) with pipeline queue-time data to correlate infrastructure saturation with pipeline wait times. Useful for capacity planning decisions such as scaling runner pools or upgrading instance sizes.

Combines Node Exporter host metrics (CPU, memory, disk) with pipeline queue-time data to correlate infrastructure saturation with pipeline wait times. Useful for capacity planning decisions such as scaling runner pools or upgrading instance sizes. Deployment Frequency Dashboard: Tracks deployment count and deployment duration over time per environment, aligned with DORA metrics. Helps engineering leadership assess delivery throughput and environment drift (commits behind main).

Each dashboard is provisioned automatically via Grafana's file-based provisioning, so it deploys consistently across environments. The dashboards can be further customized with Grafana variables to filter by project, ref/branch, or time range.

The solution requires two exporters:

Pipeline Exporter: Collects CI/CD metrics via GitLab API (pipeline duration, job status, deployments)

Collects CI/CD metrics via GitLab API (pipeline duration, job status, deployments) Node Exporter: Collects host-level metrics (CPU, memory, disk) for infrastructure correlation

Prerequisites:

GitLab Self-Managed Version 18.1+

Container orchestration platform: A Kubernetes cluster (recommended for enterprise deployments) or a container runtime such as Docker/Podman for smaller scale or proof-of-concept environments. The primary deployment guide below targets Kubernetes; a Docker Compose alternative is provided in the appendix for local testing and evaluation

A Kubernetes cluster (recommended for enterprise deployments) or a container runtime such as Docker/Podman for smaller scale or proof-of-concept environments. The primary deployment guide below targets Kubernetes; a Docker Compose alternative is provided in the appendix for local testing and evaluation GitLab Personal Access Token ( read_api scope)

Kubernetes deployment (recommended)

For enterprise environments, deploy each component as a separate Deployment within a dedicated namespace. This approach integrates with existing cluster infrastructure, secrets management, and network policies.

1. Create namespace and secret

Copy kubectl create namespace gitlab-observability # Create the GitLab token secret (see Secrets Management section below # for enterprise-grade approaches using external secret operators) kubectl create secret generic gitlab-token \ --from-literal=token=glpat-xxxxxxxxxxxx \ -n gitlab-observability

2. Deploy the Pipeline Exporter

Copy # exporter-deployment.yaml apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter namespace : gitlab-observability spec : replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter template : metadata : labels : app : gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter spec : containers : - name : exporter image : mvisonneau/gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter:latest ports : - containerPort : 8080 env : - name : GCPE_GITLAB_TOKEN valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : gitlab-token key : token - name : GCPE_CONFIG value : /etc/gcpe/config.yml volumeMounts : - name : config mountPath : /etc/gcpe volumes : - name : config configMap : name : gcpe-config --- apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter namespace : gitlab-observability spec : selector : app : gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter ports : - port : 8080 targetPort : 8080

3. Deploy Node Exporter (DaemonSet)

Copy # node-exporter-daemonset.yaml apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : DaemonSet metadata : name : node-exporter namespace : gitlab-observability spec : selector : matchLabels : app : node-exporter template : metadata : labels : app : node-exporter spec : containers : - name : node-exporter image : prom/node-exporter:latest ports : - containerPort : 9100 --- apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : node-exporter namespace : gitlab-observability spec : selector : app : node-exporter ports : - port : 9100 targetPort : 9100

4. Deploy Prometheus

Copy # prometheus-deployment.yaml apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : prometheus namespace : gitlab-observability spec : replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : prometheus template : metadata : labels : app : prometheus spec : containers : - name : prometheus image : prom/prometheus:latest ports : - containerPort : 9090 volumeMounts : - name : config mountPath : /etc/prometheus volumes : - name : config configMap : name : prometheus-config --- apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : prometheus namespace : gitlab-observability spec : selector : app : prometheus ports : - port : 9090 targetPort : 9090

5. Deploy Grafana

The Grafana deployment below starts with authentication disabled ( GF_AUTH_ANONYMOUS_ENABLED: true ) for initial setup convenience.

This setting allows anyone with network access to view all dashboards without logging in. For production deployments, remove this variable or set it to false and configure a proper authentication provider (LDAP, SAML/SSO, or OAuth) to restrict access to authorized users.

Copy # grafana-deployment.yaml apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : grafana namespace : gitlab-observability spec : replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : grafana template : metadata : labels : app : grafana spec : containers : - name : grafana image : grafana/grafana:10.0.0 ports : - containerPort : 3000 env : # REMOVE or set to 'false' for production. # When 'true', any user with network access can # view dashboards without authentication. - name : GF_AUTH_ANONYMOUS_ENABLED value : 'true' volumeMounts : - name : dashboards-provider mountPath : /etc/grafana/provisioning/dashboards - name : datasources mountPath : /etc/grafana/provisioning/datasources - name : dashboards mountPath : /var/lib/grafana/dashboards volumes : - name : dashboards-provider configMap : name : grafana-dashboards-provider - name : datasources configMap : name : grafana-datasources - name : dashboards configMap : name : grafana-dashboards --- apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : grafana namespace : gitlab-observability spec : selector : app : grafana ports : - port : 3000 targetPort : 3000

6. Set network policy

Restrict inter-pod traffic to only the required communication paths:

Copy # network-policy.yaml apiVersion : networking.k8s.io/v1 kind : NetworkPolicy metadata : name : observability-policy namespace : gitlab-observability spec : podSelector : {} policyTypes : - Ingress ingress : # Prometheus scrapes exporter and node-exporter - from : - podSelector : matchLabels : app : prometheus ports : - port : 8080 - port : 9100 # Grafana queries Prometheus - from : - podSelector : matchLabels : app : grafana ports : - port : 9090

Copy kubectl get pods -n gitlab-observability kubectl port-forward svc/grafana 3000:3000 -n gitlab-observability curl http://localhost:3000/api/health

Configuration reference

Exporter configuration

Copy # gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter.yml (ConfigMap: gcpe-config) log : level : info gitlab : url : https://gitlab.your-domain.com maximum_requests_per_second : 10 project_defaults : pull : pipeline : jobs : enabled : true wildcards : - owner : name : your-group-name kind : group archived : false

Prometheus configuration

Copy # prometheus.yml (ConfigMap: prometheus-config) global : scrape_interval : 15s scrape_configs : - job_name : 'gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter' static_configs : - targets : [ 'gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter:8080' ] - job_name : 'node-exporter' static_configs : - targets : [ 'node-exporter:9100' ]

Grafana data sources

Copy # datasources.yml (ConfigMap: grafana-datasources) apiVersion : 1 datasources : - name : Prometheus type : prometheus access : proxy url : http://prometheus:9090 isDefault : true # dashboards.yml (ConfigMap: grafana-dashboards-provider) apiVersion : 1 providers : - name : 'default' folder : 'GitLab CI/CD' type : file options : path : /var/lib/grafana/dashboards

Key metrics

Pipeline Exporter metrics

Metric Description gitlab_ci_pipeline_duration_seconds Pipeline execution time gitlab_ci_pipeline_status Pipeline success/failure by project gitlab_ci_pipeline_job_duration_seconds Individual job execution time gitlab_ci_pipeline_job_status Job success/failure status gitlab_ci_pipeline_job_artifact_size_bytes Artifact storage consumption gitlab_ci_pipeline_coverage Code coverage percentage gitlab_ci_environment_deployment_count Deployment frequency gitlab_ci_environment_deployment_duration_seconds Deployment execution time gitlab_ci_environment_behind_commits_count Environment drift from main

Node Exporter metrics

Metric Description node_cpu_seconds_total CPU utilization node_memory_MemAvailable_bytes Available memory node_filesystem_avail_bytes Disk space available node_load1 1-minute load average

Troubleshooting

Air-gapped Grafana plugin installation

For offline environments, install plugins manually. Example for Kubernetes:

Copy # Copy plugin zip into the Grafana pod kubectl cp grafana-polystat-panel-2.1.16.zip \ gitlab-observability/grafana- < pod-i d > :/tmp/ # Extract plugin kubectl exec -it -n gitlab-observability deploy/grafana -- \ sh -c "unzip /tmp/grafana-polystat-panel-2.1.16.zip -d /var/lib/grafana/plugins/" # Restart Grafana pod kubectl rollout restart deployment/grafana -n gitlab-observability # Verify installation kubectl exec -it -n gitlab-observability deploy/grafana -- \ ls -al /var/lib/grafana/plugins/

Enterprise considerations

For regulated industries, ensure:

Token security: Store GitLab Personal Access Tokens in a dedicated secrets manager rather than hardcoded in ConfigMaps. Enforce token rotation policies and limit scope to read_api only.

Store GitLab Personal Access Tokens in a dedicated secrets manager rather than hardcoded in ConfigMaps. Enforce token rotation policies and limit scope to only. Network segmentation: Deploy behind a reverse proxy with TLS termination. In Kubernetes, use an Ingress controller with automated certificate provisioning.

Deploy behind a reverse proxy with TLS termination. In Kubernetes, use an Ingress controller with automated certificate provisioning. Authentication: Configure Grafana with your organization's identity provider (SAML, LDAP, or OAuth/OIDC) to enforce role-based access control on dashboards.

Why GitLab?

GitLab's API-first design enables custom observability solutions that complement native capabilities like Value Stream Analytics and DORA metrics. The open architecture allows organizations to integrate proven open-source tooling — like the gitlab-ci-pipelines-exporter — directly with their existing enterprise infrastructure, without disrupting established workflows.

As your observability maturity grows, GitLab's built-in Observability capabilities provide a natural next step — offering deeper, integrated visibility without additional tooling. Learn more about what's available natively in the platform for GitLab Observability.