How to fuzz Go code with go-fuzz continuously

Published on: December 3, 2020
Learn how (and why!) to fuzz Go code
Fuzzing or fuzz testing is an automated software technique that involves providing semi-random data as input to the test program in order to uncover bugs and crashes.
Golang is a safe language and memory corruption issues are a thing of the past so we don’t need to fuzz our code, right? Wrong 😃. Any code, and especially code where stability, quality, and coverage are important, is worth fuzzing. Fuzzing can uncover logical bugs and denial-of-service in critical components can lead to security issues as well.
As a reference to almost infinite amount of bugs found with go-fuzz (only the documented one) you can look here
go-fuzz is the current de-facto standard fuzzer for go and was initially developed by Dmitry Vyukov. It is a coverage guided fuzzer which means it uses coverage instrumentation and feedback to generate test-cases which proved to be very successful both by go-fuzz and originally by fuzzers like AFL.
go-fuzz algorithm and in general coverage guided fuzzers works as follows:
// pseudo code
Instrument program for code coverage
for {
Choose random input from corpus
Mutate input
Execute input and collect coverage
If new coverage/paths are hit add it to corpus (corpus - directory with test-cases)
}
If you are already familiar with this part you can skip to "Running go-fuzz from GitLab-CI" section. we will use go-fuzzing-example as a simple example. For the sake of the example we have a simple function with an off-by-one bug:
package parser
func ParseComplex(data [] byte) bool {
if len(data) == 5 {
if data[0] == 'F' && data[1] == 'U' && data[2] == 'Z' && data[3] == 'Z' && data[4] == 'I' && data[5] == 'T' {
return true
}
}
return false
}
Our fuzz function will look like this and will be called by go-fuzz in a infinite loop with the generated data according to the coverage-guided algorithm
// +build gofuzz
package parser
func Fuzz(data []byte) int {
ParseComplex(data)
return 0
}
To run the fuzzer we need to build an instrumented version of the code together with the fuzz function. This is done with the following simple steps:
docker run -it golang /bin/bash
# Download this example
go get gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example
cd /go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example
# download go-fuzz and clang (libfuzzer)
go get -u github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz-build
apt update && apt install -y clang
# building instrumented version of the code together with libFuzzer integration
go-fuzz-build -libfuzzer -o parse-complex.a .
clang -fsanitize=fuzzer parse-complex.a -o parse-complex
./parse-complex
#490479 NEW ft: 11 corp: 7/37b lim: 477 exec/s: 11962 rss: 25Mb L: 6/6 MS: 1 ChangeByte-
#524288 pulse ft: 11 corp: 7/37b lim: 509 exec/s: 11915 rss: 25Mb
#1048576 pulse ft: 11 corp: 7/37b lim: 1030 exec/s: 11915 rss: 25Mb
panic: runtime error: index out of range [6] with length 6
goroutine 17 [running, locked to thread]:
gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go.ParseComplex.func6(...)
/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse_complex.go:5
gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go.ParseComplex(0x36f1cd0, 0x6, 0x6, 0x7ffeaa0d1f80)
/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse_complex.go:5 +0x1b8
gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go.Fuzz(...)
/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse_complex_fuzz.go:6
main.LLVMFuzzerTestOneInput(0x36f1cd0, 0x6, 0x18)
gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go/go.fuzz.main/main.go:35 +0x85
main._cgoexpwrap_98ba7f745c88_LLVMFuzzerTestOneInput(0x36f1cd0, 0x6, 0x5a4d80)
_cgo_gotypes.go:64 +0x37
==1664== ERROR: libFuzzer: deadly signal
#0 0x450ddf in __sanitizer_print_stack_trace (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x450ddf)
#1 0x430f4b in fuzzer::PrintStackTrace() (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x430f4b)
#2 0x414b7b in fuzzer::Fuzzer::CrashCallback() (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x414b7b)
#3 0x414b3f in fuzzer::Fuzzer::StaticCrashSignalCallback() (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x414b3f)
#4 0x7f57c561d72f (/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread.so.0+0x1272f)
#5 0x4b3a00 in runtime.raise runtime/sys_linux_amd64.s:164
NOTE: libFuzzer has rudimentary signal handlers.
Combine libFuzzer with AddressSanitizer or similar for better crash reports.
SUMMARY: libFuzzer: deadly signal
MS: 1 ChangeByte-; base unit: eef4acc7500228bd0f65760be21896f230e0e39f
0x46,0x55,0x5a,0x5a,0x49,0x4e,
FUZZIN
artifact_prefix='./'; Test unit written to ./crash-14b5f09dd74fe15430d803af773ba09a0524670d
Base64: RlVaWklO
This finds the bug in a few seconds, prints the “FUZZI” string that triggers the vulnerability, and saves the crash to a file.
The best way to integrate go-fuzz fuzzing with Gitlab CI/CD is by adding additional stage & step to your
.gitlab-ci.yml.
It is straightforward and fully documented.
include:
- template: Coverage-Fuzzing.gitlab-ci.yml
fuzz_test_parse_complex:
extends: .fuzz_base
image: golang
script:
- go get -u github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz-build
- apt update && apt install -y clang
- go-fuzz-build -libfuzzer -o parse-complex.a .
- clang -fsanitize=fuzzer parse-complex.a -o parse-complex
- ./gl-fuzz run --regression=$REGRESSION -- ./parse-complex
For each fuzz target you will will have to create a step which extends the
.fuzz_base template that runs the following:
$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH (can be override by
$COV_FUZZING_BRANCH) will run fully fledged fuzzing sessions.
For everything else including MRs will run fuzzing regression with the accumlated corpus and fixed crashes.
This will run your fuzz tests in a blocking manner inside your pipeline. There is also a possability to run longer fuzz sessions asynchronously described in the docs
Check out our full documentation and the example repo and try adding fuzz testing to your own repos!
