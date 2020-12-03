BlogUnfilteredHow to fuzz Go code with go-fuzz continuously

Published on: December 3, 2020

4 min read

How to fuzz Go code with go-fuzz continuously

Learn how (and why!) to fuzz Go code

Yevgeny Pats

inside GitLab

security

testing

What is fuzzing?

Fuzzing or fuzz testing is an automated software technique that involves providing semi-random data as input to the test program in order to uncover bugs and crashes.

Why fuzz Go Code?

Golang is a safe language and memory corruption issues are a thing of the past so we don’t need to fuzz our code, right? Wrong 😃. Any code, and especially code where stability, quality, and coverage are important, is worth fuzzing. Fuzzing can uncover logical bugs and denial-of-service in critical components can lead to security issues as well.

As a reference to almost infinite amount of bugs found with go-fuzz (only the documented one) you can look here

Enter go-fuzz

go-fuzz is the current de-facto standard fuzzer for go and was initially developed by Dmitry Vyukov. It is a coverage guided fuzzer which means it uses coverage instrumentation and feedback to generate test-cases which proved to be very successful both by go-fuzz and originally by fuzzers like AFL.

go-fuzz algorithm and in general coverage guided fuzzers works as follows:

// pseudo code
Instrument program for code coverage
for {
  Choose random input from corpus
  Mutate input
  Execute input and collect coverage
  If new coverage/paths are hit add it to corpus (corpus - directory with test-cases)
}

Building & Running

If you are already familiar with this part you can skip to "Running go-fuzz from GitLab-CI" section. we will use go-fuzzing-example as a simple example. For the sake of the example we have a simple function with an off-by-one bug:

package parser

func ParseComplex(data [] byte) bool {
	if len(data) == 5 {
		if data[0] == 'F' && data[1] == 'U' && data[2] == 'Z' && data[3] == 'Z' && data[4] == 'I' && data[5] == 'T' {
			return true
		}
	}
	return false
}

Our fuzz function will look like this and will be called by go-fuzz in a infinite loop with the generated data according to the coverage-guided algorithm

// +build gofuzz

package parser

func Fuzz(data []byte) int {
	ParseComplex(data)
	return 0
}

To run the fuzzer we need to build an instrumented version of the code together with the fuzz function. This is done with the following simple steps:

docker run -it golang /bin/bash

# Download this example
go get gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example
cd /go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example

# download go-fuzz and clang (libfuzzer)
go get -u github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz-build
apt update && apt install -y clang

# building instrumented version of the code together with libFuzzer integration
go-fuzz-build -libfuzzer -o parse-complex.a .
clang -fsanitize=fuzzer parse-complex.a -o parse-complex

./parse-complex

#490479 NEW    ft: 11 corp: 7/37b lim: 477 exec/s: 11962 rss: 25Mb L: 6/6 MS: 1 ChangeByte-
#524288 pulse  ft: 11 corp: 7/37b lim: 509 exec/s: 11915 rss: 25Mb
#1048576        pulse  ft: 11 corp: 7/37b lim: 1030 exec/s: 11915 rss: 25Mb
panic: runtime error: index out of range [6] with length 6

goroutine 17 [running, locked to thread]:
gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go.ParseComplex.func6(...)
        /go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse_complex.go:5
gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go.ParseComplex(0x36f1cd0, 0x6, 0x6, 0x7ffeaa0d1f80)
        /go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse_complex.go:5 +0x1b8
gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go.Fuzz(...)
        /go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse_complex_fuzz.go:6
main.LLVMFuzzerTestOneInput(0x36f1cd0, 0x6, 0x18)
        gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go/go.fuzz.main/main.go:35 +0x85
main._cgoexpwrap_98ba7f745c88_LLVMFuzzerTestOneInput(0x36f1cd0, 0x6, 0x5a4d80)
        _cgo_gotypes.go:64 +0x37
==1664== ERROR: libFuzzer: deadly signal
    #0 0x450ddf in __sanitizer_print_stack_trace (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x450ddf)
    #1 0x430f4b in fuzzer::PrintStackTrace() (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x430f4b)
    #2 0x414b7b in fuzzer::Fuzzer::CrashCallback() (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x414b7b)
    #3 0x414b3f in fuzzer::Fuzzer::StaticCrashSignalCallback() (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x414b3f)
    #4 0x7f57c561d72f  (/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread.so.0+0x1272f)
    #5 0x4b3a00 in runtime.raise runtime/sys_linux_amd64.s:164

NOTE: libFuzzer has rudimentary signal handlers.
      Combine libFuzzer with AddressSanitizer or similar for better crash reports.
SUMMARY: libFuzzer: deadly signal
MS: 1 ChangeByte-; base unit: eef4acc7500228bd0f65760be21896f230e0e39f
0x46,0x55,0x5a,0x5a,0x49,0x4e,
FUZZIN
artifact_prefix='./'; Test unit written to ./crash-14b5f09dd74fe15430d803af773ba09a0524670d
Base64: RlVaWklO

This finds the bug in a few seconds, prints the “FUZZI” string that triggers the vulnerability, and saves the crash to a file.

Running go-fuzz from Gitlab-CI

The best way to integrate go-fuzz fuzzing with Gitlab CI/CD is by adding additional stage & step to your .gitlab-ci.yml. It is straightforward and fully documented.

include:
  - template: Coverage-Fuzzing.gitlab-ci.yml

fuzz_test_parse_complex:
    extends: .fuzz_base
    image: golang
    script:
        - go get -u github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz-build
        - apt update && apt install -y clang
        - go-fuzz-build -libfuzzer -o parse-complex.a .
        - clang -fsanitize=fuzzer parse-complex.a -o parse-complex
        - ./gl-fuzz run --regression=$REGRESSION -- ./parse-complex

For each fuzz target you will will have to create a step which extends the .fuzz_base template that runs the following:

  • Builds the fuzz target.
  • Runs the fuzz target via gl-fuzz CLI.
  • For $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH (can be override by $COV_FUZZING_BRANCH) will run fully fledged fuzzing sessions. For everything else including MRs will run fuzzing regression with the accumlated corpus and fixed crashes.

This will run your fuzz tests in a blocking manner inside your pipeline. There is also a possability to run longer fuzz sessions asynchronously described in the docs

Check out our full documentation and the example repo and try adding fuzz testing to your own repos!

