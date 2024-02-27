How to integrate custom security scanners into GitLab

Published on: February 27, 2024
8 min read
Learn how to extend the DevSecOps platform by adding custom security scanners to your workflows (includes an easy-to-follow tutorial).
GitLab, the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform, has everything you need to plan, manage, build, deploy, secure, govern, and monitor your applications. However, there are instances where you may want to extend GitLab with third-party or custom tools. For example, you might need to migrate to a DevSecOps platform from separate solutions, evaluate third-party tools, or integrate proprietary or custom-built solutions into GitLab.
Here's what is covered:
GitLab can be extended in many ways to support enhanced functionality that your organization may require. Some common examples of these integrations include:
You can see all the available integrations in the Integrate with GitLab documentation. (Note: Not all integrations are listed in the documentation.)
Third-party security scanners or custom-built security scanners can be integrated into GitLab to populate the merge request widget, Pipeline Security section, Vulnerability Report, vulnerability pages, Security dashboard, and Scan Result Policies. Let's review each integration.
A merge request contains a security widget which displays a summary of the newly detected vulnerabilities.
When you click on a vulnerability, you will see a popup that contains the following information:
These vulnerabilities are also actionable, which means that they can either be dismissed or a confidential issue can be created.
The results of a custom scanner can be used to populate the security widget. The vulnerability data is populated from the JSON schema the scanner emits.
All enabled security analyzers run in the pipeline and output their results as artifacts. These artifacts are processed, including deduplication, and the results are listed on the Pipeline Security tab. From here, you can also download the resulting JSON files.
The results of a custom scanner can be used to populate the Pipeline Security tab. The columns are filled in using the JSON schema the scanner emits.
The Vulnerability Report provides information about vulnerabilities from scans of the default branch, including:
The results of a custom scanner on the default branch can be used to populate the Vulnerability Report.
Clicking on a vulnerability present within the Vulnerability Report takes you to its vulnerability page. Each vulnerability in a project has a vulnerability page that provides details such as:
You can use the data provided in the vulnerability page to triage a detected vulnerability as well as assist in its remediation.
The results of a custom scanner can be used to populate the vulnerability page. The vulnerability data is populated from the JSON schema the scanner emits.
Security dashboards are used to assess the security posture of your applications. GitLab provides you with a collection of metrics, ratings, and charts for the vulnerabilities detected by the security scanners run on your project. The security dashboard provides data such as:
From the group-level Security dashboard you can click on a project to access its specific Security dashboard, which provides the 365-day view.
Scan Result Policies are used to require approval based on the findings of one or more security scan jobs. This can prevent insecure code from being merged to production. Scan Result Policies are evaluated after a CI scanning job is fully executed, where policies are evaluated based on the job artifact reports that are published in the completed pipeline.
For example, you can create a Scan Result Policy that requires approval from project maintainers if a secret detection scanner finds any vulnerabilities. Here's how:
Once the Scan Result Policy has been merged, whenever you create a merge request and the criteria defined in the rules are met, then the defined action will be triggered. In this case, at least one approval will be required from a maintainer before the code can be merged.
The results of a custom scanner can be fully integrated with Scan Result Policies. If the custom scanner detects a vulnerability, then approval will be required before the code can be merged. The scanner you select in a Scan Result Policy must be leveraging the appropriate JSON schema.
Now let’s get to the fun part – integrating a custom security scanner. In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a custom security scanner, as well as how to integrate it with GitLab. We will be leveraging the following projects:
You can watch the following video to see how the application was created and how it is used in detail:
Now let’s create a custom scanner that can be integrated into GitLab. Before a custom scanner can be fully integrated with GitLab, the scanner must:
When the Fern Pattern scanner is run on a project using the provided template, it performs the following steps:
Once the JSON report is loaded as an artifact into GitLab, it will populate the merge request widget, Vulnerability Report, vulnerability pages, Scan Result Policies, and Security dashboards as defined above.
Once you have created your custom scanner that meets all the needs for integration, you can run it on GitLab.
Running a custom scanner is as easy as adding a template. We can see how the Fern Pattern scanner template is loaded by examining the
.gitlab-ci.yml in the Secret List project.
Once the file has been committed, you can see that the custom scanner will run in your pipeline. Once the pipeline is complete, the scanner will populate all the areas defined above in the GitLab security scanner integration section.
Check out these resources to learn more about GitLab and the other ways you can extend your DevSecOps platform:
