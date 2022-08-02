How to provision dynamic review environments using merge requests and Argo CD

Published on: August 2, 2022
5 min read
Here's how to use the Argo CD ApplicationSet to provision a ‘ReviewOps’ environment based on merge request changes.
We recently learned of a new contribution to the ApplicationSet in the Argo CD project, specifically the Pull Request generator for GitLab and decided to take it for a spin. What makes this interesting is now dynamic review environments can be provisioned intuitively from the merge request (MR) using a GitOps workflow. The benefit is code reviewers or designers can quickly review any app changes to your Kubernetes cluster all from within the merge request.
In traditional testing workflows, you may have pushed your changes into a development environment, waiting for the QA and UX team to pull those changes into their environment for further review, and then received feedback based on your small change. At this point, time was wasted between various teams with environment coordination or adding bugs to the backlog of the new changes.
With the combination of a merge request and review environments, you can quickly spin up a test environment based on the changes of your feature branch. This means the QA or UX team can suggest improvements or changes during the code review process without wasting cycles.
The introduction of the ApplicationSet has given greater flexibility to Argo CD workflows such as:
The Pull Request Generator will use the GitLab API to automatically discover new merge requests within a repository. Depending on the filter match of the MR, a review environment will then be generated.
apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1
kind: ApplicationSet
metadata:
name: review-the-application
namespace: argocd
spec:
generators:
- pullRequest:
gitlab:
project: <project-id>
api: https://gitlab.com/
tokenRef:
secretName: <gitlab-token>
key: token
pullRequestState: opened
requeueAfterSeconds: 60
template:
metadata:
name: 'review-the-application-{{number}}'
spec:
source:
repoURL: <repository-with-manifest-files>
path: chart/
targetRevision: 'HEAD'
helm:
parameters:
- name: "image.repository"
value: "registry.gitlab.com/<group-and-project-path>/{{branch}}"
- name: "image.tag"
value: "{{head_sha}}"
- name: "service.url"
value: "the-application-{{number}}.<ip>.nip.io"
project: default
destination:
server: https://kubernetes.default.svc
namespace: dynamic-environments-with-argo-cd
project: The GitLab Project ID
api: URL of GitLab instance
tokenRef: The secret to monitor merge request changes
labels: Provision review environments based on a GitLab label
pullRequestState: Provision review environments based on MR states
Filter options include GitLab labels, merge request state (open, closed, merged), and branch match. Templating options include merge request ID, branch name, branch slug, head sha, and head short sha.
See the latest ApplicationSet documentation for additional details.
For this blog post, we explore using the Argo CD ApplicationSet to provision a “ReviewOps” environment based on merge request changes.
The following tools are required for running this tutorial. Please install and/or configure them before getting started.
First, let’s explore the source code for the tutorial.
This GitLab group is composed of the 2 following projects:
The Application: contains the source code of a containerized application and its CI/CD pipeline
The Application Configuration: contains the application configuration (Kubernetes Manifests) managed by Helm
Create your GitLab Group and fork the The Application and The Application Configuration projects into it.
In
The Application Configuration project, edit the
**manifests/applicationset.yml** as follows:
.spec.generators.pullRequest.gitlab.project: The Project ID of
The Application
.spec.template.spec.source.repoURL: Git URL of
The Application Configuration
.spec.template.spec.source.helm.parameters."image.repository": Point to image repository, for example
registry.gitlab.com/<Your_GitLab_Group>/the-application/{{branch}}
Note: keep the {{branch}} string as is and replace <Your_GitLab_Group> with the name of the group you created in step 1.
.spec.template.spec.source.helm.parameters."service.url": Templated with
the-application-{{number}}.<Your_Kube_Ingress_Base_Domain>
Note: keep the {{number}} string as is and replace <Your_Kube_Ingress_Base_Domain> with the base domain of your Kubernetes Cluster.
Define the following CI/CD variables at the group level:
ARGOCD_SERVER_URL, the Argo CD server address
ARGOCD_USERNAME, the username of your Argo CD account
ARGOCD_PASSWORD, the password of your Argo CD account
KUBE_INGRESS_BASE_DOMAIN, the base domain of your Kubernetes Cluster
Generate a Group access token to grant
read_api and
read_registry access to this group and its sub-projects.
Save the group access token somewhere safe. We will use it later.
dynamic-environments-with-argo-cd.
kubectl create namespace dynamic-environments-with-argo-cd
gitlab-token-dewac to allow Argo CD to use the GitLab API.
kubectl create secret generic gitlab-token-dewac -n argocd --from-literal=token=<Your_Access_Token>
gitlab-token-dewac to allow Kubernetes to pull images from the GitLab Container Registry.
kubectl create secret generic gitlab-token-dewac -n dynamic-environments-with-argo-cd --from-literal=token=<Your_Access_Token>
kubectl apply -f https://gitlab.com/<Your_GitLab_Group>/the-application-configuration/-/raw/main/manifests/applicationset.yaml
In
The Application project, create a GitLab issue, then an associated branch and merge request.
In Argo CD, a new application is provisioned called
review-the-application based on the new merge request event.
In
The Application project, edit the
index.pug and replace
p Welcome to #{title} with
p Bienvenue à #{title}.
Commit into your recent branch which is going to trigger a pipeline run.
In the CI/CD > Pipelines, you will find the following pipeline running on your merge request:
where,
docker-build: builds the container image
reviewops: configures and deploys the container into the review environment using Argo CD
stop-reviewops: deletes the review environment
Once completed, the
review-the-application application in Argo CD is now synced.
From the merge request, click on the
View app button to access to your application.
The outcome should be as follows:
You have succesfully provisioned a dynamic review environment based on your merge request! Once the merge request is closed, the environment will be automatically cleaned up.
Hopefully this tutorial has been helpful and has inspired your GitLab + Argo CD workflows with review environments.
We'd love to hear in the comments on how this is working for you, as well as your ideas on how we can make GitLab a better place for GitOps workflows.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.