How to use GitLab's Custom Compliance Frameworks in your DevSecOps environment

Published on: April 30, 2025
8 min read
Explore how new frameworks, along with more than 50 out-of-the-box controls, transform regulatory requirements from burdensome checkboxes to integrated, automated workflow components.
Compliance isn't just a checkbox — it's a critical business function that affects everything from operational risk to customer trust. For development teams, balancing compliance requirements with velocity can be particularly challenging. GitLab's Custom Compliance Frameworks offer a powerful way to integrate compliance verification directly into your development workflow. In this article you'll learn what they are and how to use them for maximum efficiecy.
GitLab Custom Compliance Frameworks allow organizations to define, implement, and enforce compliance standards directly within their GitLab instance. This feature extends GitLab's built-in compliance capabilities by enabling teams to create customized frameworks that align with specific regulatory requirements, internal policies, or industry standards.
Custom Compliance Frameworks have the following benefits:
With this release, more than 50 out-of-the-box (OOTB) controls are provided (with more coming soon) that can be tailored to your organization's unique compliance needs, including HIPAA in healthcare, GDPR for data privacy, SOC2 for service organizations, or industry-specific regulations. Some examples of OOTB controls include:
Additionally, you can configure external environmental controls using the GitLab API to check the status and details of an external environment.
Now that we understand the value, let's explore how to implement Custom Compliance Frameworks in your GitLab environment. We will use this demo application and you can follow along in this video.
Note: A GitLab Ultimate subscription is required.
Step 1: Define your compliance requirements
Before building your custom framework, you need to clearly define your compliance requirements:
Step 2: Create your Custom Compliance Framework
To create a custom compliance framework in GitLab:
Add a requirement to the framework:
a. Scroll down to the Requirements tab.
b. Press the New requirement button.
c. Provide a name and description.
d. Under the Controls section, select Choose a GitLab control.
e. Select a control from the list (e.g., at least two approvals, SAST running).
f. Press the Create requirement button.
The framework will be created as specified and will now be available to add to projects. Additionally, compliance frameworks can be imported using a JSON with the appropriate schema.
Step 3: Apply the framework to projects
Once your framework is created:
The framework will now be applied to the project, making its requirements visible and trackable.
Step 4: Monitor and report on compliance
With your framework in place, you can now:
System and Organization Controls 2, better known as SOC2, is a rigorous auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants that assesses a service organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. You can read my Guide to fulfilling SOC 2 security requirements with GitLab to learn more.
Now, let's review a practical example of using a Custom Compliance Framework to verify SOC2 security compliance, which requires:
Disclaimer: This is only an example showcasing some of the controls possible for adhering to SOC2. Be sure to consult with your security/compliance team before moving any implementation to production.
A Custom Compliance Framework for SOC2 will look as follows using some GitLab OOTB controls:
When applied to your project(s), this framework allows you to oversee if/and when they fall out of compliance and what can be done to bring them back into compliance. Note that you can create and apply multiple compliance frameworks to a project(s). For example, you can have one for SOC2 process integrity requirements.
Although not required, security policies can be applied to projects containing a Custom Compliance Framework. This allows you to assure that certain compliance criteria will be enforced via security policies. For example, you can force security scanners to run on projects that contain a Custom Compliance Framework requiring security scanning.
GitLab provides various different security policies:
Let’s go ahead and force a SAST scanner to run in order to automatically adhere to any requirements that require SAST scanning. To create a security policy and apply it to a project with a particular framework:
Now SAST will run for every branch, assuring you are compliant in that area. Be sure to review all the different types of security policies and see how they can suit your requirements.
To maximize the value of Custom Compliance Frameworks:
GitLab Custom Compliance Frameworks represent a significant advancement in DevSecOps by bringing compliance directly into the development workflow. By implementing custom frameworks, organizations can reduce compliance overhead, improve risk management, and accelerate development cycles while maintaining robust compliance with regulatory requirements.
The ability to define and enforce Custom Compliance Frameworks gives teams the flexibility they need to address their specific regulatory landscape while providing the structure necessary to ensure consistent compliance practices across the organization.
As regulatory requirements continue to grow in complexity, tools like GitLab Custom Compliance Frameworks will become increasingly essential for organizations looking to balance compliance requirements with development velocity in a sustainable way.
To try Custom Compliance Frameworks today, sign up for your free, 60-day trial of GitLab Ultimate.
Visit these resources to learn more about Custom Compliance Frameworks and how they can benefit your organization:
