How we reduced MR review time with Value Stream Management

Published on: February 20, 2025
The GitLab engineering team leverages VSM to pinpoint bottlenecks in the merge request review process and streamline software delivery. See how we do it and what we've learned.
At GitLab, we're passionate about using our own products internally, a.k.a. dogfooding. Dogfooding has led to significant improvements in accelerating our software delivery cycle time for customers. This article spotlights a specific use case where GitLab Value Stream Management (VSM) has driven significant improvements for our engineering team. You'll learn how VSM helped us tackle two critical challenges: measuring the journey from idea conception to merge request completion, and streamlining our deployment workflows.
Despite having well-defined workflows, one team noticed that MRs were taking longer than expected to be reviewed and merged. The challenge wasn’t just about the delays themselves, but about understanding where in the review process these delays were happening and why.
Our team’s goal was clear:
Value Stream Analytics (VSA) enables organizations to map their entire workflow from idea to delivery, distinguishing between value-adding activities (VA) and non-value-adding activities (NVA) in the process flow. By calculating the ratio of value-added time to total lead time, the team can identify wasteful activities resulting in delays in MR reviews.
To obtain the necessary metrics, the team customized GitLab VSA to gain better visibility into our MR review process.
The team added a new custom stage in VSA called Review Time to Merge to specifically track the time from when a reviewer was first assigned to when the MR was merged.
By defining this stage, VSA began measuring the duration of the MR review process, giving us precise data on where time was being spent.
With the custom stage in place, the team used the Total Time Chart on the VSA Overview page (Analyze > Value Stream) to visualize how much time was spent during the new MR Review stage. By comparing the values represented by each area on the chart, the team could quickly identify how this stage contributed to the total software delivery lifecycle (SDLC) time.
To investigate specific delays, the team used the Stage Navigation Bar to dive deeper into the MR Review stage. This view allowed them to:
By customizing VSA to track MR review time, the team uncovered several key insights:
For the engineering manager on the team, VSA proved to be transformational/valuable in managing their team's workflow: "I've used the VSA to justify where we were spending time in MR completion. We have VSA customized to our needs, and it's been very beneficial to our investigations for opportunities for improvements.”
Also, from this dogfooding experience, we’re now developing a key enhancement to improve visibility into the review process. We're adding a new event to VSA — Merge request last approved at — which creates a stage that breaks down MR review steps even further for granular visibility.
By leveraging GitLab’s VSA, we didn’t just identify bottlenecks – we gained actionable insights that led to measurable improvements in MR review time and overall developer productivity. We optimized merge request review cycles and increased developer throughput, validating our commitment to continuous improvement through measurement.
Want to learn more about how VSA can help your team? Start a free, 60-day trial of GitLab Ultimate, customize your value streams, and see how you can make improvements throughout the SDLC for your teams. Then, make sure to share your feedback and experiences in this issue.
