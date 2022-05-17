How we reduced 502 errors by caring about PID 1 in Kubernetes

Published on: May 17, 2022
11 min read
For every deploy, scale down event, or pod termination, users of GitLab's Pages service were experiencing 502 errors. This explains how we found the root cause and rolled out a fix for it.
This blog post and linked pages contain information related to upcoming products, features, and functionality. It is important to note that the information presented is for informational purposes only. Please do not rely on this information for purchasing or planning purposes. As with all projects, the items mentioned in this blog post and linked pages are subject to change or delay. The development, release, and timing of any products, features, or functionality remain at the sole discretion of GitLab Inc.
Our SRE on call was getting paged daily that one of our SLIs was burning through our SLOs for the GitLab Pages service. It was intermittent and short-lived, but enough to cause user-facing impact which we weren't comfortable with. This turned into alert fatigue because there wasn't enough time for the SRE on call to investigate the issue and it wasn't actionable since it recovered on its own.
We decided to open up an investigation issue
for these alerts. We had to find out what the issue was since we were
showing
502 errors to our users and we needed a
DRI
that wasn't on call to investigate.
As an SRE at GitLab, you get to touch a lot of services that you didn't build yourself and interact with system dependencies that you might have not touched before. There's always detective work to do!
When we looked at the GitLab Pages logs we found that it's always returning
ErrDomainDoesNotExist
errors which result in a
502 error to our users. GitLab Pages sends a request
to GitLab Workhorse,
specifically the
/api/v4/internal/pages route.
GitLab Workhorse is a Go service in front of our Ruby on Rails monolith and
it's deployed as a sidecar
inside of the
webservice pod, which runs Ruby on Rails using the
Puma web
server.
We used the internal IP to correlate the GitLab Pages requests with GitLab Workhorse
containers. We looked at multiple requests and found that all the 502 requests
had the following error attached to them:
502 Bad Gateway with dial tcp 127.0.0.1:8080: connect: connection refused.
This means that GitLab Workhorse couldn't connect to the Puma web server. So we
needed to go another layer deeper.
The Puma web server is what runs the Ruby on Rails monolith which has an internal API endpoint but Puma was never getting these requests since it wasn't running. What this tells us is that Kubernetes kept our pod in the service even when Puma wasn't responding, despite having readiness probes configured.
Below is the request flow between GitLab Pages, GitLab Workhorse, and Puma/Webservice to try and make it more clear:
We shifted our focus on GitLab Workhorse and Puma to try and understand how
GitLab Workhorse was returning 502 errors in the first place. We found some
502 Bad Gateway with dial tcp 127.0.0.1:8080: connect: connection refused
errors during container startup time. How could this be? With the readiness
probe, the pod shouldn't be added to the
Endpoint
until all readiness probes pass.
We later found out that it's because of a polling
mechanisim
that we have for Geo which
runs in the background, using a Goroutine in GitLab Workhorse, and pings Puma for Geo information.
We don't have Geo enabled on GitLab.com so we simply disabled it
to reduce the noise.
We removed the 502 errors, but not the ones we want, just a red herring.
At this time, we were still burning through our SLO from time to time, so this
was still an urgent thing that we needed to fix. Now that we had cleaner logs for
502 errors it started to become a bit clearer that this is happening on pod
termination:
2022-04-05 06:03:49.000 UTC: Readiness probe failed
2022-04-05 06:03:51.000 UTC: Puma (127.0.0.1:8080) started shutdown.
2022-04-05 06:04:04.526 UTC: Puma shutdown finished.
2022-04-05 06:04:04.000 UTC - 2022-04-05 06:04:46.000 UTC: workhorse started serving 502 constantly. 42 seconds of serving 502 requests for any request that comes in apart from /api/v4/jobs/request
In the timeline shown above, we see that we've kept serving requests well after
our
Puma/
webservice container exited, and the first readiness probe failed.
If we look at the readiness probes we had on that pod we see the following:
$ kubectl -n gitlab get po gitlab-webservice-api-785cb54bbd-xpln2 -o jsonpath='{range .spec.containers[*]} {@.name}{":\n\tliveness:"} {@.livenessProbe} {"\n\treadiness:"} {@.readinessProbe} {"\n"} {end}'
webservice:
liveness: {"failureThreshold":3,"httpGet":{"path":"/-/liveness","port":8080,"scheme":"HTTP"},"initialDelaySeconds":20,"periodSeconds":60,"successThreshold":1,"timeoutSeconds":30}
readiness: {"failureThreshold":3,"httpGet":{"path":"/-/readiness","port":8080,"scheme":"HTTP"},"initialDelaySeconds":60,"periodSeconds":10,"successThreshold":1,"timeoutSeconds":2}
gitlab-workhorse:
liveness: {"exec":{"command":["/scripts/healthcheck"]},"failureThreshold":3,"initialDelaySeconds":20,"periodSeconds":60,"successThreshold":1,"timeoutSeconds":30}
readiness: {"exec":{"command":["/scripts/healthcheck"]},"failureThreshold":3,"periodSeconds":10,"successThreshold":1,"timeoutSeconds":2}
This meant that for the
webservice pod to be marked unhealthy and removed
from the endpoints, Kubernetes had to get 3 consecutive failures with an
interval of 10 seconds, so in total that's 30 seconds. That seems a bit slow.
Our next logical step was to reduce the
periodSeconds for the readiness probe
for the
webservice pod so we don't wait 30 seconds before removing the pod
from the service when it becomes unhealthy.
Before doing so we had to understand if sending more requests to
/-/readiness
endpoint would have any knock-on effect with using more memory or anything
else. We had to understand what the
/-/readiness endpoint was doing
and if it was safe to increase the frequency at which we send requests. We
decided it was safe, and after enabling it on
staging,
and
canary
we didn't see any increase in CPU/Memory usage, as expected, and saw an
improvement in the removal of 502 errors, which made us more confident that
this was the issue. We rolled this out to
production
with high hopes.
As usual, Production is a different story than Staging or Canary, and it showed that it didn't remove all the 502 errors, just enough to stop triggering the SLO every day, but at least we removed the alert fatigue on the SRE on call. We were close, but not quite.
At this point, we were a bit lost and weren't sure what to look at next. We had
a bit of tunnel vision and kept focusing/blaming that we aren't removing the
Pod from the
Endpoint quickly enough. We even looked at Google Cloud Platform
NEGs to
see if we could have faster readiness probes and remove the pod quicker. However,
this wasn't ideal because we wouldn't have solved this for our self-hosting customers
which seem to be facing the same problem.
While researching we also came across a known problem with running
Puma in
Kubernetes,
and thought that might be the solution. However, we already implemented a
blackout window
just for this specific reason, so it couldn't be that either...in other words, it was another dead end.
We took a step back and looked at the timelines one more time
and then it hit us. The Puma/webservice container is terminating within a
few seconds, but the GitLab Workhorse one is always taking 30 seconds. Is it because
of the long polling from GitLab Runner? 30 seconds
is a "special" number for Kubernetes pod termination.
When Kubernetes deletes a pod it firsts sends the
TERM signal to the
container and waits 30 seconds, if the container hasn't exited yet, it will
send a
KILL signal. This indicated that maybe GitLab Workhorse was never
shutting down and Kubernetes had to kill it.
Once more we looked at GitLab Workhorse source code and searched for the
SIGTERM usage
and it did seem to support graceful termination and
it also had explicit logic about long polling requests, so is this just another
dead end? Luckily when the
TERM signal is sent, Workhorse logs a message that
it's shutting down. We looked
at our logs for this specific message and didn't see anything. Is this it? We
aren't gracefully shutting down? But how? Why does it result in 502 errors?
Why do the GitLab Pages keep using the same pod that is terminating?
We know that the
TERM signal is being sent to PID 1 inside of the container,
and that process should handle the
TERM signal for graceful shutdown. We
looked at the GitLab Workhorse process tree and this is what we found:
git@gitlab-webservice-default-5d85b6854c-sbx2z:/$ ps faux
USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND
root 1015 0.0 0.0 805036 4588 ? Rsl 13:12 0:00 runc init
git 1005 0.3 0.0 5992 3784 pts/0 Ss 13:12 0:00 bash
git 1014 0.0 0.0 8592 3364 pts/0 R+ 13:12 0:00 \_ ps faux
git 1 0.0 0.0 2420 532 ? Ss 12:52 0:00 /bin/sh -c /scripts/start-workhorse
git 16 0.0 0.0 5728 3408 ? S 12:52 0:00 /bin/bash /scripts/start-workhorse
git 19 0.0 0.3 1328480 33080 ? Sl 12:52 0:00 \_ gitlab-workhorse -logFile stdout -logFormat json -listenAddr 0.0.0.0:8181 -documentRoot /srv/gitlab/public -secretPath /etc/gitlab/gitlab-workhorse/secret -config /srv/gitlab/config/workhorse-config.toml
Bingo!
gitlab-workhorse is PID 19 in this case, and a child process of a
script
that we invoke. Taking a close look at the
script
we check if it listens to
TERM and it doesn't! So far everything indicated
that GitLab Workhorse was never getting the
TERM signal which ended up in receiving
KILL after 30 seconds. We updated our
scripts/start-workhorse to use
exec(1) so that
gitlab-workhorse
replaced the PID of our bash script, that should have worked, right? When we tested
this locally we then saw the following process tree.
git@gitlab-webservice-default-84c68fc9c9-xcsnm:/$ ps faux
USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND
git 167 0.0 0.0 5992 3856 pts/0 Ss 14:27 0:00 bash
git 181 0.0 0.0 8592 3220 pts/0 R+ 14:27 0:00 \_ ps faux
git 1 0.0 0.0 2420 520 ? Ss 14:24 0:00 /bin/sh -c /scripts/start-workhorse
git 17 0.0 0.3 1328228 32800 ? Sl 14:24 0:00 gitlab-workhorse -logFile stdout -logFormat json -listenAddr 0.0.0.0:8181 -documentRoot /srv/gitlab/public -secretPath /etc/gitlab/gitlab-workhorse/secret -config /srv/gitlab/config/workhorse-config.toml
This changed a bit: this shows that
gitlab-workhorse was no longer a child
process of
/scripts/start-workhorse however
/bin/sh was still PID 1. What is even
invoking
/bin/sh that we didn't see anywhere in our
Dockerfile?
After some thumb-twiddling, we had an idea that the container runtime is invoking
/bin/sh. We went back to basics and looked at the
CMD documentation to
see if we were missing something, and we were. We read the following:
If you use the shell form of the CMD, then the
will execute in
/bin/sh -c:
FROM ubuntu CMD echo "This is a test." | wc -
If you want to run your
without a shell then you must express the command as a JSON array and give the full path to the executable. This array form is the preferred format of CMD. Any additional parameters must be individually expressed as strings in the array:
FROM ubuntu CMD ["/usr/bin/wc","--help"]
This was exactly what we were doing!
we weren't using
CMD in
exec form, but in
shell form. Changing this confirmed
that
gitlab-workhorse is now PID 1, and also receives the termination signal
after testing it locally:
git@gitlab-webservice-default-84c68fc9c9-lzwmp:/$ ps faux
USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND
git 65 1.0 0.0 5992 3704 pts/0 Ss 15:25 0:00 bash
git 73 0.0 0.0 8592 3256 pts/0 R+ 15:25 0:00 \_ ps faux
git 1 0.2 0.3 1328228 32288 ? Ssl 15:24 0:00 gitlab-workhorse -logFile stdout -logFormat json -listenAddr 0.0.0.0:8181 -documentRoot /srv/gitlab/public -secretPath /etc/gitlab/gitlab-workhorse/secret -config /srv/gitlab/config/workhorse-config.toml
{"level":"info","msg":"shutdown initiated","shutdown_timeout_s":61,"signal":"terminated","time":"2022-04-13T15:27:57Z"}
{"level":"info","msg":"keywatcher: shutting down","time":"2022-04-13T15:27:57Z"}
{"error":null,"level":"fatal","msg":"shutting down","time":"2022-04-13T15:27:57Z"}
Ok, then we just needed to update
exec and
CMD [] and we would have been
done, right? Almost. GitLab Workhorse proxies all of the requests for the API, Web, and Git requests so we couldn't just do a big change and expect that everything is going to be OK. We had to progressively roll this out to make
sure we didn't break any existing working behavior since this affects all the
requests we get to GitLab.com. To do this, we hid it behind a feature
flag so GitLab
Workhorse is only PID 1 when the
GITLAB_WORKHORSE_EXEC environment variable
is set. This allowed us to deploy the change and only enable it on a small part
of our fleet to see if we see any problems. We were a bit more careful here and
rolled it out zone by zone in Production since we run on 3 zones. When we
rolled it out in the first
zone
we saw all 502 errors disappear! After fully rolling this out we see that the
problem is fixed and it had no negative side
effects. Hurray!
We still had one question unanswered, why were GitLab Pages still trying to use the same connection even after the Pod was removed from the Service because it was scheduled for deletion? When we looked at Go internals we see that Go reuses TCP connections if we close the body of the request. So even though it's not part of the Service we can still keep the TCP connection open and send requests – this explains why we kept seeing 502 on pod being terminated and always from the same GitLab Pages pod.
Now it's all gone!
CMD command and fix them. We've found 10, and fixed all of them.
webservice pod.
CMD ["executable","param1","param2"] in your Dockerfile.
TERM signal and the
KILL signal when Pods terminate. You can update the time between the signals
terminationGracePeriodSeconds.
http.Client will reuse the TCP connection if the body is closed which in this case made the issue worse.
Thank you to @igorwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww, @gsgl, @jarv, and @cmcfarland for helping me debug this problem!
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.