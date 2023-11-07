How user research transformed GitLab Runner Fleet dashboard visibility and metrics

Published on: November 7, 2023
7 min read
Learn how GitLab user research drives the product development process when enabling more runner fleet features.
Continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) are a crucial part of the product development workflow. Companies depend on CI/CD to get new software features, bug fixes, and improvements out the door quickly. At GitLab, runners are at the core of CI/CD and are needed to build, test, and deploy code. GitLab Runner is the open source project that is used to run CI/CD jobs and send the results back to GitLab. However, since GitLab's early years, GitLab Runner has been code-centric with limited UI capabilities. We recently embarked on a journey to change that – follow along to see how we gathered user input and made desired improvements to the visibility and metrics of the GitLab Runner Fleet dashboard.
As GitLab scaled as a company, so did the number of GitLab users with complex and evolving use cases. In the past five years, we have seen a radical increase in the need for a best-in-class experience when managing a large number of self-managed runners. This need has led us to put more time and focus into improving how GitLab manages runners and how it supports users in making decisions quickly and effectively.
To that end, we’ve been making incremental changes to the runner fleet management experience, including improving the general usability of admin and group runner pages, providing more data around runners such as jobs run and status checks, and improving the runner creation process so it’s more secure and easier to follow. By doing this, we built a better underlying system so we could add new features easily.
However, runner admins and platform engineers shared this recurring problem with us:
In addition to this problem, the GitLab Runner Fleet team was also running into issues with the performance of runner pages and with scalability when trying to add new features. This was a perfect opportunity to learn more about the problem users were facing and to innovate to extend our runner offering.
To fully understand the problem at hand and help make the requirements more clear, we carried out problem validation research. We held moderated in-depth interviews and sifted through much of our existing data from previous interviews. As we gained confidence in our understanding of the problem, we created a first iteration of the design to be tested with users through moderated usability testing, which would determine whether the solution really did solve the problem.
This first design proposal focused on:
We ran moderated usability testing sessions so we could measure user responses and satisfaction based on a set of consistent questions across multiple participants. We used a Figma prototype and had participants complete tasks that connected back to the problem we were solving.
An advantage of running moderated sessions compared to unmoderated sessions is that we could tailor our follow-up questions as required once participants completed a task or provided an answer. After completing these sessions, we summarized the data we received into the following key insights to create the MVC (minimal viable change) of the runner fleet dashboard:
There are many other features requested by participants that should be handled in follow-up iterations of the dashboard. See this epic for more information.
Our next step was to update the designs to consider the research we ran.
What we heard:
What we did:
What we heard:
What we did:
What we heard:
“We actually have a dashboard on Datadog that gives us error counts and errors coming from the runners themselves. But you know, without a dashboard, we have no visibility on anything inside of GitLab, like queue lengths or wait times or anything like that.”
“Our setup is not perfect...some of the runners run on spot instances and can disappear, which means the background engine can die. You get this very strange error that the job failed because of something and we need to retry the job using a different runner.”
What we did:
The full dashboard:
This first iteration of the dashboard is not the end. We have many iterations planned to improve the dashboard over the next year. To first get feedback on how it works for users, we will run an Early Adopters Program for GitLab Ultimate self-managed users. We will work with teams to set up the feature on their instance and continuously ask for feedback once it is being used. This will also help us understand user satisfaction levels and help our team prioritize fixes and new features as we continue improving the experience.
Do you want to provide feedback now? We would love to hear what you think! Please add your thoughts about the Fleet Dashboard to this feedback issue. To learn more about how we built this dashboard, watch this technical demo by Miguel Rincon, Pedro Pombeiro, and Vladimir Shushlin.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.