Improving GitLab's deletion flow: What to expect in coming months

Published on: July 14, 2025
4 min read
GitLab is enhancing its deletion flow for groups and projects with features like pending deletion, self-service recovery, and an extended 30-day recovery window. Here's what you need to know.
At GitLab, we're committed to continuously improving your experience across our platform. Today, we're excited to announce significant enhancements to our deletion flow for groups and projects. We are rolling out a series of improvements designed to protect your data, simplify recovery, and create a more intuitive experience across all pricing tiers.
Our current deletion flow has some inconsistencies that can lead to frustrating experiences. Free tier users have had limited or no options for recovering accidentally deleted content, projects in personal namespaces haven't had the same protections as those in groups, and group namespace paths have remained locked after deletion, preventing immediate reuse.
We've heard your feedback, and we're addressing these pain points with a comprehensive redesign of our deletion flow that will be rolled out in multiple iterations.
Over the past quarter, we have implemented fundamental improvements to create a consistent deletion experience across all pricing tiers. These changes have eliminated the frustration of accidentally deleting important content with no recovery option.
Building on the foundation established in our first iteration, we are further enhancing your deletion experience with two key improvements:
The final phase will introduce a redesigned deletion experience that completes our vision for a modern, intuitive deletion system:
These enhancements deliver several key benefits that will transform your experience with GitLab's deletion functionality.
Protection against data loss is provided through pending deletion and self-service recovery available across all tiers, giving you a safety net against accidental deletions. The consistent experience ensures the same deletion flow applies to all projects and groups, eliminating inconsistencies across the platform.
You'll gain greater control through enhanced visibility and management options for deleted content, with a familiar interface that makes recovery intuitive. Improved workflow efficiency will result from immediate path reuse and bulk management capabilities that streamline your content organization process.
Most importantly, you'll have peace of mind knowing that the extended 30-day recovery window ensures ample opportunity to recover important data, while the clear separation between temporary and permanent deletion actions prevents accidental data loss.
As always, we value your input. Please leave feedback in the feedback issue.
