The industry is moving towards a single application for the DevOps lifecycle

Today CloudBees acquired ElectricCloud to strengthen their continuous delivery model. With this acquisition we’re seeing the industry move in the direction that GitLab set forth. We’ve seen Atlassian and GitHub follow our lead when we were the first to offer continuous integration as part of code-hosting, and today with the CloudBees announcement we are seeing a shift towards DevOps consolidation. Enterprises are demanding products that span a larger part of the DevOps lifecycle. This acquisition further validates GitLab's approach of a single, integrated application for developers.

GitLab focuses on the entire DevOps lifecycle. From the initial stages of your application creation process to the delivery of the software to market, GitLab helps you every step of the way. In addition, instead of rearchitecting legacy software to be cloud native, GitLab was built to support cloud native deployments, helping enterprises embrace the cloud native way of developing software.

With GitLab you get a single application built from the ground up to provide a seamless experience across every stage of the software development, delivery, and operations lifecycle. GitLab’s approach is to design components that fit, rather than taking separate tools that weren’t designed to work together and trying to integrate them. This approach ensures organizations can increase cycle times and take advantage of more collaborative workflows.

Watch how GitLab helps with everything from planning to monitoring here:

Note: This demo covers up to GitLab 11.3 – we are now on GitLab 11.9 and have shipped more features since this was recorded.

We invite you to get started with GitLab to see how we can help move your software development process between developer and operations teams. We value your feedback and look forward to continuing to lead forward the industry.