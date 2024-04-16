Interactive: Take a guided tour of the DevSecOps workflow

Published on: April 16, 2024
1 min read
Explore GitLab's recommended best practices for DevSecOps with a detailed visual depiction of the main steps in the development lifecycle.
When engaging in discussions with industry professionals and stakeholders, they quickly grasp the core principles of DevSecOps, which emphasize speed, security, and quality. However, there's often a curiosity about the specific strategies required to achieve optimal speed without compromising security and quality. We created this interactive infographic to showcase GitLab's best practices for DevSecOps through a detailed visual depiction of the main steps in the development lifecycle.
Walk through every step of the DevSecOps process, including creation of issues, development and pushing of code, security testing, and deployment to production. Each step features a deep dive with additional resources such as demos, blog posts, and documentation.
Click on the image below to access the guided tour, and use the navigation buttons or keyword arrows to easily make your way through the flow.
Learn how GitLab Duo, our suite of AI-powered features, further enhances the DevSecOps workflow.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.