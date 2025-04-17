Introducing Custom Compliance Frameworks in GitLab

Maintaining multiple compliance frameworks in fast-moving DevSecOps pipelines is more difficult than ever. As standards evolve independently and become more complex, organizations are buried in overlapping requirements and manual processes – draining developer time and slowing audits.

To solve this, GitLab is introducing Custom Compliance Frameworks and 50 out-of-the-box (OOTB) controls for a wide variety of compliance standards, including ISO 27001, the CIS Benchmark, and SOC 2.

Custom Compliance Frameworks enable organizations to map multiple, overlapping controls from different standards and regulations into a single, unified framework. This flexibility brings much-needed efficiency, allowing businesses to tailor compliance programs in a way that makes sense for them. As these policies are embedded directly into GitLab’s CI/CD pipelines, compliance is enforced automatically – without disrupting development.

Additionally, with the OOTB controls, teams can accelerate compliance adoption, eliminating the need for external tools or complex custom configurations. By embedding compliance directly into the software development lifecycle, GitLab provides real-time visibility, automated enforcement, and simplified audit readiness so teams can ship secure, compliant software, faster.

Custom Compliance Frameworks and OOTB controls are available now in GitLab Ultimate.

Mounting compliance pressure

Organizations must navigate various compliance frameworks to ensure adherence to numerous regulations and provide assurance to their customers. While these frameworks often share common controls, they rarely align. The result is a reality compliance teams know all too well: manual tracking through spreadsheets that breeds chaos, particularly during audit reviews.

Developers are pulled into the compliance fray because modern software development is central to satisfying many of these controls. Instead of building and shipping secure software, they find themselves supporting evidence collection and compliance reviews. A Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study of GitLab Ultimate found that prior to GitLab developers spent up to 80 hours annually on audit and compliance tasks; time diverted from writing code and delivering business value.

This fragmented approach isn’t just inefficient, it’s costly. Compliance-related costs have surged by 60% over the past five years, according to the CATO Institute. Without a system that connects compliance enforcement to where software is built, compliance will remain a burdensome afterthought that drives a wedge between developers and security teams.

Why should you care about Custom Compliance Frameworks

Our customers have asked for greater flexibility when it comes to the tracking and enforcement of compliance within DevSecOps workflows. With this release, we’re happy to empower customers in the following ways:

Compliance that fits the business, not the other way around

Regulatory requirements overlap across multiple frameworks causing complexity in tracking and enforcement. Custom Compliance Frameworks allow organizations to create a unified framework that cleanly maps the requirements and controls of multiple standards, reducing manual effort and reliance on costly consultants.

Faster compliance from setup through to audits

Start monitoring compliance instantly with OOTB controls aligned with key compliance standards, such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and CIS Benchmarks. Automated compliance monitoring and evidence collection cuts audit prep from weeks to days, ensuring developers can remain focused on delivering secure software.

Built-in compliance at the speed of development

Unlike traditional GRC tools that operate in isolation, GitLab enforces compliance directly in CI/CD pipelines where work happens. This deep integration means compliance validation occurs automatically as code moves through the pipeline, eliminating the traditional friction between development speed and security requirements.

Here is an example of how a custom compliance framework can be created in GitLab:





What to know about the Custom Compliance Frameworks rollout

There are two critical aspects of this release:

As of GitLab 18.0, Custom Compliance Frameworks will be enabled by default.

Starting in GitLab 18.0, we’ve enabled Custom Compliance Frameworks by default. We’ve also removed "Standards" from the Compliance Center to simplify the experience. Don’t worry — your existing compliance controls still apply. We’ve converted the GitLab Standard and SOC 2 standards into compliance framework labels and transformed their compliance checks into controls (our new term going forward).

Only GitLab Ultimate customers can define requirements, map controls, and enforce compliance frameworks. Premium users can still use compliance labels, but they won’t have access to the full feature set.

To learn more about Custom Compliance Frameworks, please watch this introduction video:

Shift compliance left with GitLab

Similar to security, shifting compliance left means addressing compliance requirements earlier in the software development lifecycle. Since software is central to an organization achieving compliance, embedding controls where software is created is crucial. With GitLab, security and compliance teams can define frameworks, map controls, and automate enforcement directly in CI/CD pipelines. Developers stay focused on shipping features, while compliance teams gain real-time visibility and automated evidence collection to be audit-ready. This unified approach bridges the gap between development and compliance, helping organizations achieve continuous compliance as part of their DevSecOps practice.

As a result, organizations using GitLab can reduce developer time spent on audit and compliance tasks by 90% and accelerate external audits from several weeks to under one week, according to Forrester.

If you’re an existing GitLab Ultimate customer and would like to learn more about how Custom Compliance Frameworks can help improve your compliance and security program, visit our Compliance Center documentation where we cover implementation requirements, use cases, and more.

Note: ”The Total Economic Impact™ Of GitLab Ultimate” is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of GitLab, October 2024. Results are based on a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

