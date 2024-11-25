Introducing GitLab’s new Planner role for Agile planning teams

GitLab launched a new role within the DevSecOps platform – the Planner. Built to align with GitLab’s strategy of providing flexible, role-based access controls, as demonstrated by the release of custom roles, the Planner role gives software development teams and planning-focused users access to the tools they need to manage Agile workflows without over-provisioning permissions that could introduce unnecessary risks. By tailoring access to meet specific user needs, the Planner role ensures teams can stay productive while maintaining security and compliance, adhering to the principle of least privilege.

Why we created the Planner role

Our journey to this new role started with feedback from our customers and internal teams. We consistently heard that while GitLab offers comprehensive tools for planning and managing Agile development cycles, there was a need for more specific role-based access controls. Product managers, project leads, and other planning roles often required access to planning features but didn’t need full development permissions. In fact, giving them broader access is undesirable, as it increases security risks and potential for errors, such as making unintended changes to code or sensitive configurations. We listened.

Through user interviews, competitive analysis, and extensive research, we validated the need for a role that grants full access to planning tools while maintaining security by restricting access to developer-centric features.

What does the Planner role offer?

The Planner role is a hybrid of the existing Guest and Reporter roles but designed specifically for those who need access to planning workflows.

Here’s what you can expect:

Access to key planning tools like epics, roadmaps, issue boards, and OKRs (some features may require a GitLab Premium or Ultimate license)

Enhanced security by limiting unnecessary access to sensitive development features

The Planner role can be used in conjunction with the Enterprise Agile Planning add-on, providing teams with tailored access to planning tools while maintaining security and control. (however, the Planner role itself is available on all license tiers).

The Planner role is available across all GitLab solutions, including SaaS, GitLab Dedicated, and Self-managed, ensuring that all customers can benefit from this tailored access.

This role gives teams the flexibility to align permissions with job functions, creating a balance between accessibility and security.

How the Planner role supports Agile practices

In Agile software development, ensuring that each team member has the right tools and permissions to perform their role is crucial for workflow efficiency. The Planner role supports this by allowing planning team members to fully participate in the planning stages of the software development lifecycle without the risk of overstepping into areas like development or deployment.

From creating and managing epics to defining roadmaps, the Planner role gives Agile teams the tools they need to stay aligned and productive.

Customer-centric design

We didn’t create this role in isolation. We involved our community in the process every step of the way. Through surveys, interviews, and testing, we fine-tuned the permissions to make sure they fit the real-world needs of product and project managers.

The role also aligns with GitLab’s long-standing mission to be a platform for enterprise Agile teams, giving businesses the flexibility and control to implement Agile methodologies at scale.

Community feedback and engagement

We value your input and encourage you to share your experiences with the new Planner role. Your feedback is essential to help refine and improve your GitLab experience. Please visit our feedback issue to provide your thoughts and suggestions.

Start planning with GitLab today!

The Planner role is just one of the many ways GitLab empowers software development teams to plan, collaborate, and deliver efficiently. Whether you’re looking to streamline your product management workflows, improve team collaboration, or align your Agile practices, GitLab has the tools to help you succeed.

Ready to experience the full power of GitLab? Sign up for a free 60-day GitLab Ultimate trial and start planning your next project with the Planner role, tailored to fit your team's unique needs.

Read more