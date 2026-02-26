Introducing the GitLab Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program

Published on: February 26, 2026
Build a profitable, services-led DevSecOps practice - backed by GitLab.
This blog is written for managed service providers (MSPs) looking to build a GitLab practice. If you’re a developer or engineering leader, this is the program that can empower the partners who help teams like yours scale and move faster.
Many organizations know they need a modern DevSecOps platform. What they often don't have is the bandwidth to deploy, manage, and continuously optimize one while shipping software at the pace the business demands. That's a real opportunity for MSPs, and now GitLab has a defined program to support them.
We're excited to introduce the GitLab MSP Partner Program, a new global program that enables qualified MSPs to deliver GitLab as a fully managed service to their customers.
For the first time, GitLab has a formally defined, globally available program built specifically for MSPs. This means clear requirements, structured enablement, dedicated support, and real financial benefits, so partners can confidently invest in building a GitLab managed services practice.
The timing is right. Organizations are accelerating their DevSecOps journeys, but many are navigating complex migrations, sprawling toolchains, and growing security requirements on top of their core work of building and shipping software.
GitLab MSP partners handle the operational side of running the platform, including deployment, migration, administration, and ongoing support, so development teams can stay focused on what they do best.
Financial benefits: MSP partners earn GitLab partner margins plus an additional MSP premium on all transactions, new business, and renewals. You also retain 100% of the service fees you charge customers for deployment, migration, training, enablement, and strategic consulting. That's multiple recurring revenue streams built around a single platform.
Enablement and education: Partners have access to quarterly technical bootcamps covering version updates, new features, best practices, ongoing roadmap updates, and peer sharing. Recommended cloud certifications (AWS Solutions Architect Associate, GCP Associate Cloud Engineer) round out the technical foundation.
Go-to-market support: MSPs receive a GitLab Certified MSP Partner badge, co-brandable assets, eligibility for joint customer case studies, a Partner Locator listing, and access to Marketing Development Funds (MDF) for qualified demand generation activities.
Customers working with a GitLab MSP partner get a structured, managed DevSecOps experience, documented and repeatable implementation methodologies, regular business reviews, and support with clearly defined response and escalation paths.
The result: Development teams can stay focused on building great software while their MSP partner focuses on running and optimizing the platform.
Organizations are increasingly looking to safely introduce AI into their software development workflows, and even experienced teams can benefit from a structured approach to rolling it out at scale. GitLab MSP partners are well-positioned to guide customers through GitLab Duo Agent Platform as part of a broader managed services offering.
By combining GitLab's DevSecOps platform with MSP-delivered operational expertise, customers can experiment with AI-assisted workflows in a governed environment, meet data residency and compliance requirements, and scale AI adoption across teams without overburdening internal resources.
The GitLab MSP Partner Program is a strong fit if you:
If you're already a GitLab Select and Professional Services Partner, the MSP program gives you a structured way to turn your existing expertise into a repeatable managed offering.
The program launches with the Certified MSP Partner designation. There's no minimum ARR or customer count required to join. Here's how the path looks:
Completed applications are reviewed within approximately three business days.
Interested in building a GitLab managed services practice? New partners can apply to become a GitLab Partner. Existing partners can reach out to your GitLab representative to learn more about the program and tell us about the solutions you're currently offering customers through your MSP practice!
