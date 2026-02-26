Introducing the GitLab Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program

This blog is written for managed service providers (MSPs) looking to build a GitLab practice. If you’re a developer or engineering leader, this is the program that can empower the partners who help teams like yours scale and move faster.

Many organizations know they need a modern DevSecOps platform. What they often don't have is the bandwidth to deploy, manage, and continuously optimize one while shipping software at the pace the business demands. That's a real opportunity for MSPs, and now GitLab has a defined program to support them.

We're excited to introduce the GitLab MSP Partner Program, a new global program that enables qualified MSPs to deliver GitLab as a fully managed service to their customers.

Why this matters for partners and customers

For the first time, GitLab has a formally defined, globally available program built specifically for MSPs. This means clear requirements, structured enablement, dedicated support, and real financial benefits, so partners can confidently invest in building a GitLab managed services practice.

The timing is right. Organizations are accelerating their DevSecOps journeys, but many are navigating complex migrations, sprawling toolchains, and growing security requirements on top of their core work of building and shipping software.

GitLab MSP partners handle the operational side of running the platform, including deployment, migration, administration, and ongoing support, so development teams can stay focused on what they do best.

What MSP partners get

Financial benefits: MSP partners earn GitLab partner margins plus an additional MSP premium on all transactions, new business, and renewals. You also retain 100% of the service fees you charge customers for deployment, migration, training, enablement, and strategic consulting. That's multiple recurring revenue streams built around a single platform.

Enablement and education: Partners have access to quarterly technical bootcamps covering version updates, new features, best practices, ongoing roadmap updates, and peer sharing. Recommended cloud certifications (AWS Solutions Architect Associate, GCP Associate Cloud Engineer) round out the technical foundation.

Go-to-market support: MSPs receive a GitLab Certified MSP Partner badge, co-brandable assets, eligibility for joint customer case studies, a Partner Locator listing, and access to Marketing Development Funds (MDF) for qualified demand generation activities.

What customers can expect

Customers working with a GitLab MSP partner get a structured, managed DevSecOps experience, documented and repeatable implementation methodologies, regular business reviews, and support with clearly defined response and escalation paths.

The result: Development teams can stay focused on building great software while their MSP partner focuses on running and optimizing the platform.

A new opportunity around AI

Organizations are increasingly looking to safely introduce AI into their software development workflows, and even experienced teams can benefit from a structured approach to rolling it out at scale. GitLab MSP partners are well-positioned to guide customers through GitLab Duo Agent Platform as part of a broader managed services offering.

By combining GitLab's DevSecOps platform with MSP-delivered operational expertise, customers can experiment with AI-assisted workflows in a governed environment, meet data residency and compliance requirements, and scale AI adoption across teams without overburdening internal resources.

Is this right for your business?

The GitLab MSP Partner Program is a strong fit if you:

Already deliver managed services in cloud, infrastructure, or application operations

Want to add high-value DevSecOps to your portfolio

Have or want to build technical talent interested in modern development platforms

Prefer long-term customer relationships over one-time transactions

If you're already a GitLab Select and Professional Services Partner, the MSP program gives you a structured way to turn your existing expertise into a repeatable managed offering.

Getting started

The program launches with the Certified MSP Partner designation. There's no minimum ARR or customer count required to join. Here's how the path looks:

Confirm fit - Verify you meet the business and technical requirements outlined in the handbook page. Apply via the GitLab Partner Portal - Submit your application with business and technical documentation. Complete 90-day onboarding - A structured onboarding journey covers contracts, technical enablement, sales training, and your first customer engagement. Launch your managed offering - Package your services, set your SLAs, and begin engaging customers.

Completed applications are reviewed within approximately three business days.