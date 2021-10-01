Join us for Hacktoberfest 2021!

It’s October 2021, and we have quite a few treats in store. In addition to celebrating the 10th anniversary of the GitLab open source project, GitLab Inc. will be participating in Hacktoberfest, an event dedicated to increasing contributions to open source projects that's now in its eighth year. This has been widely requested by the open source community for years, so we’re thrilled to see GitLab support rolled out!

Thanks to DigitalOcean, the organization behind Hacktoberfest, people can now contribute to open source projects that are hosted on GitLab.com.

It’s easy, sign up on the Hacktoberfest website using your GitLab account and explore the available projects to contribute.

Project maintainers who want their projects to participate in Hacktoberfest should follow the steps described on the Hacktoberfest website.

Contributing to GitLab

At GitLab, we want to make it easy for everyone to contribute by offering diverse opportunities to participate. Back-end or front-end, localization or tech writing, getting started or experienced contributor, GitLab team members have hand picked a series of issues and epics available for everyone to contribute to during Hacktoberfest.

Find these opportunities through the Hacktoberfest website, or by searching for projects that have added the “Hacktoberfest” topic on GitLab.

More information can be found on the GitLab Hacktoberfest event page. If you need help, you can always reach out via our gitter channel, where GitLab team members and GitLab contributors hang out.

Treats galore!

To celebrate the launch of Hacktoberfest on the GitLab ecosystem, we’re offering GitLab swag to the five contributors with the highest number of accepted merge requests to the GitLab open source project. Merge requests to GitLab created in October 2021 and merged by the 15th of November will count towards this initiative.

We’re also sending GitLab swag to all contributors whose first merge request to the GitLab open source project is created and merged during that time, so newcomers are very welcome!

We are excited to join DigitalOcean during the launch of Hacktoberfest on GitLab, and look forward to your contributions. If you’d like to share your story with us, please reach out via [email protected] or the Contributors Gitter Channel.

Happy contributing!