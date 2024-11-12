Kingfisher transforming the developer experience with GitLab

Kingfisher plc, an international home improvement company, has leaned into GitLab’s end-to-end platform to help it build a DevSecOps foundation that is revolutionizing its developer experience. And the company plans to continue that improvement by increasing its use of platform features, focusing on security, simplifying its toolchain, and increasing the use of automation.

“The whole point of this is to reduce friction for our engineers, taking away a lot of the complexity in their workflow, and bringing in best practices and governance,” says Chintan Parmar, site reliability engineering manager at Kingfisher. “In terms of what we've done and what we're doing at the moment, it really is about building a foundation in terms of CI/CD and changing the way we deploy to bring in consistency and improve the developer experience.”

Parmar talked about his team and their efforts during the GitLab DevSecOps World Tour event in London last month. In an on-stage interview with Sherrod Patching, vice president of Customer Success Management at GitLab, he laid out Kingfisher’s journey with the platform, which is enabling its teams, while also making it easier and faster to move software updates and new projects from ideation to deployment.

Kingfisher is a parent company with more than 2,000 stores in eight countries across Europe. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and part of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Index, the group reported £13 billion in total revenue in FY 2023/24. Its brands include B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, and Brico Depot.

The company first adopted GitLab in 2016, using a free starter license, and then moved to Premium in 2020. In that time, it also has moved from on-premise to a cloud environment, started using shared GitLab runners and source code management, and began building out a CI/CD library that gives team members easy access to standardized and reusable components for typical pipeline stages, such as build, deploy, and test.

Tracking metrics that execs care about

Kingfisher also is tracking metrics, like deployment frequency, lead time to change, and change failure rates, with GitLab. And teams are analyzing value streams, mapping workflows, and finding bottlenecks. All of those metrics are being translated into data that company leaders can sink their teeth into.

“Execs may not care about whether a merge request has been waiting 15 or 20 minutes, but they do care about how we translate that time value into dollars or pounds,” says Parmar, who used GitLab when he previously worked at Dunelm Group, plc, another major UK-based retailer. “Kingfisher is a very data-driven organization. We are looking to overlay these metrics to see where we can continue to improve our developer experience, eliminating slowdowns and manual tasks, while increasing automation.”

While on-stage, Parmar made it clear that all the changes being made are aimed at improving software development and deployment. However, it’s equally paramount to making team members’ jobs easier, giving them more time and autonomy to do the kind of work they enjoy, instead of what can seem like a never-ending stream of repetitive, manual tasks. He noted that the team is so focused on easing workflows and giving engineers more time to be innovative, it has created a “developer experience squad.”

Putting people first while laying out priorities

So what’s coming next for Kingfisher and its engineering squads, which have about 600 practitioners?

According to Parmar, Kingfisher already has its priorities mapped out. Using GitLab to move security left is at the top of their list. The group also is focused on continuing to reduce its toolchain, and using automation to increase productivity. And he expects that early in 2025, teams will begin “dabbling” with the artificial intelligence capabilities in GitLab Duo, a suite of AI-powered features in the platform that help increase velocity and solve key pain points across the software development lifecycle. Kingfisher will focus on how that can further increase its efficiency and productivity.

To get all of this done, Parmar says the first step is to ensure that people come first.

“We’re focused on the hearts and minds of our people... and remembering that people can be attached to how they work through pipelines,” he adds. “People have different ways of building their pipelines. We need to understand what they need, what their workflows look like, and then work with them to find the right solution. After, we’ll go back to them with data that shows the improvements worked. So instead of telling them what they need, we find out what that is, and fix what’s slowing them down. That builds a very good rapport with our engineers.”

Changing how a team creates and deploys software is a journey. Parmar suggests that collaboratively taking developers and security teams on that journey, instead of dragging them along, makes a big difference in ease of migration and in easing team members’ user experience.