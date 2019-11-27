KubeCon EU CFP Support

It’s that time of year: the deadline for proposals to the 2020 KubeCon/ CloudNativeCon Europe is coming up fast. Not to worry though; GitLab’s Technical Evangelism team is here to help.

I’m new to the Cloud Native community but, after attending my very first KubeCon this week in my backyard of San Diego, I couldn’t be more excited to dive in. Listening in on the amazing talks from the cloud native community was energizing, inspiring, and illuminating, and it’s awesome that GitLab wants to empower our community to share their ideas and learnings too. Our team is ready to review your proposals and flesh out any ideas that folks want to submit to the open call for proposals. Let us know how we can help today: the CFP closes on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:59PM PDT.

GitLab’s community is passionate, vocal, and deeply engaged, and elevating the voices of our users. If we can support with your submissions, feel free to complete this form to get the ideas flowing, or reach out to our Director of Technical Evangelism directly on Twitter – @pritianka.

The call for proposals for GitLab KubeCon Amsterdam closes on December 4! Get more details and submit your talks here.