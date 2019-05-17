See you at KubeCon Barcelona!

KubeCon is here again! I am very excited to go to Barcelona and meet (some of) the 12,000 attendees expected at the show. I’ve been part of KubeCon since the second event when there were 700 attendees. That year, we were a cozy community with about five projects, and Kubernetes was the newest game in town. Fast forward to today and I now serve on the board of the CNCF, Kubernetes is a stable technology, the foundation hosts 36 projects, and the latest of them to graduate will be Fluentd (after Kubernetes, Prometheus, CoreDNS, Envoy, and Containerd). I can’t quite reveal it yet, but there will be a very cool GitLab story intertwined with one of the projects that you will see for yourself soon :-).

Kubernetes growth over the past 5 years.

As some of you know, I joined GitLab after following the company and our CEO, Sid Sijbrandij, for a long time. Working at this dynamic company has been a ride of a lifetime. I am an open source person and one of the interesting things for me is how the GitLab story is similar to the Kubernetes story. GitLab started as an open source git provider because our co-founder, Dmitriy "DZ" Zaphorozhets didn’t like his options. Today, we have morphed into a single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle. Similarly, Kubernetes comes from humble beginnings. In the words of Joe Beda, co-founder of Kubernetes, “there were a set of us that just wanted to be able to hack on some stuff and not have to go through all the process of shipping stuff to Google...it was more important for us to sort of reset the playing field between clouds. And so Kubernetes became a way for us to start doing that.”

It’s exciting to watch Kubernetes grow into the default container orchestration platform but I believe the best is yet to come: When the technology truly shifts left and every developer has access to it. That’s where GitLab comes in. With it’s deep focus on the developer workflow, the product brings efficiency, collaboration, and governance to teams sprawling the world wide web (a la GitLab itself) or small groups working out of a garage. When everything’s in the MR, everything is accessible including details on your kubernetes pods. I invite you to learn more about how we integrate with Kubernetes.

“The only way in my opinion to make it easier for most end users to have a "cloud-native" experience is to provide a more end-to-end platform, a way that people can come together and they can edit code and review code and then actually do CI on that code and get that code shipped out to containers and have it be run with appropriate load balancing and observability.” — Matt Klein, Systems Engineer at Lyft

Video directed and produced by [Aricka Flowers](/company/team/#arickaflowers).

Meet us at booth S21 for CI office hours, tanuki adventures, and iPad giveaways!

I'd love to help any CNCF projects (and other folks!) consider GitLab CI. If you are interested, DM me on Twitter and we can sit down and discuss.

Join us for these events

Monday, May 20

Cloud-Native Transformation Summit Hosted by Sysdig | 9:00 am - 12:15 pm

Join Priyanka Sharma, Director of Technical Evangelism at GitLab, at this zero day KubeCon event. This event will look at how enterprise organizations are moving into production-level Kubernetes and transforming their applications and infrastructure operations into Cloud-Native technologies. Learn more here.

Zero Trust in the Cloud Native Era at Cloud Native Security Day | 11:00 - 11:30 am

Priyanka Sharma, Director of Technical Evangelism at GitLab covers zero trust in the era of cloud native. Register here.

The Future of CI/CD with Kubernetes | 2:40 - 3:20 pm

Join Dan Lorenc, Software Engineer at Google, Carlos Sanchez, Principal Software Engineer at CloudBees, and Priyanka Sharma, Director of Technical Evangelism at GitLab, and Rob Zuber, CTO at CircleCI for a discussion on the future of CI/CD with Kubernetes.Learn more here.

Barcelona Free Software Meetup: Working in the Open with GitLab, Kubic with openSUSE | 7-9 pm

Join Jason Plum, a Senior Software Engineer, Distribution at GitLab, for a talk on GitLab’s open-core product. He’ll discuss contributing back to the community directly, as well as sharing insights on changing from Closed to Open. RSVP here.

Tuesday, May 21

Tutorial: Cloud-Agnostic Serverless - Sebastien Goasguen, TriggerMesh & Priyanka Sharma, GitLab | 11:05 am - 12:30 pm

In this tutorial, we will leverage Knative, Google's Kubernetes-based open source platform to build, deploy, and manage modern serverless workloads. We will push serverless functions and apps to production on any cloud of choice and switch the provider as necessary. We will leverage GitLab and TriggerMesh technology in the tutorial and also share how developers can use other options. Sign up for the tutorial through the KubeCon schedule here.

Multicloud 360 Event | 8:30 pm - Midnight

Join GitLab, Upbound, DigitalOcean, Google Cloud and CockroachDB for 360 views of Barcelona and a discussion of multicloud. RSVP here to reserve your spot.

Wednesday, May 22

The Serverless Landscape and Event Driven Futures - Dee Kumar, Linux Foundation & Priyanka Sharma, GitLab | 2:00 -2:35 pm

There is a lot of curiosity and confusion around serverless computing. What is it? Who is it for? Is it a replacement for IaaS, PaaS, and containers? Does that mean the days of servers are over? The CNCF created the Serverless Working Group to explore the intersection of cloud native and serverless technology. Learn more here.

Play #tanukiadventure

Join our #tanukiadventure! Grab your game card at our booth S21 to help guide your adventure in finding GitLab's partners. At each adventure stop, learn how they work with GitLab! Once complete, each partner will provide you with an exclusive GitLab collectible pin to celebrate our awesome partnership! The first 50 attendees to collect all 8 unique Tanuki pins will win our prized GitLab Tanuki hoodie!