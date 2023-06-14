Managing multiple environments with Terraform and GitLab CI

Using multiple environments ensures that your infrastructure as code (IaC) is rigorously tested before it is deployed. This tutorial will show a setup of how to manage three different environments in one project using GitLab CI and Terraform.

Prerequisites

Working knowledge of GitLab CI/CD

An AWS / GCP account (where you will deploy to)

Working knowledge of Terraform

5 minutes

Multiple environments

In this tutorial, we have three environments set up: dev, staging, and production.

Dev: This should be where all the experimental changes go. This environment is intended to develop new features and/or test out new changes.

Staging: After you have confirmed your changes in dev, this environment should have parity with the production environment.

Production: This environment has the latest versions of infrastructure and applications are live.

File structure

For each environment we set up a corresponding folder at the root level: folders are named dev, staging, and production respectively. Each folder stores all the Terraform infrastructure configuration for the corresponding environment. Within each of these folders, we created a CI file for that environment.

The file below is for the dev environment and is in the dev folder. Note that there is a rule with each job that only allows the jobs to run when a file in the dev folder is changed. There is a corresponding file in the staging and production folders that has the same rules to only allow jobs when those specific folders are changed. To keep each CI file running the same jobs we have made use of a helper file.

Environment-specific GitLab CI

include: - 'helper.yml' variables: TF_ROOT: ./dev # The relative path to the root directory of the Terraform project TF_STATE_NAME: default # The name of the state file used by the GitLab-managed Terraform state backend SECURE_ANALYZERS_PREFIX: "$CI_TEMPLATE_REGISTRY_HOST/security-products" SAST_IMAGE_SUFFIX: "" SAST_EXCLUDED_PATHS: "spec, test, tests, tmp" PLAN: plan.cache PLAN_JSON: plan.json cache: key: "${TF_ROOT}" paths: - ${TF_ROOT}/.terraform/ fmt-dev: extends: .fmt rules: - changes: - dev/**/* validate-dev: extends: .validate rules: - changes: - dev/**/* build-dev: extends: .build rules: - changes: - dev/**/* kics-iac-sast-dev: extends: .kics-iac-sast rules: - changes: - dev/**/* deploy-dev: extends: .deploy rules: - changes: - dev/**/* destroy-dev: extends: .destroy rules: - changes: - dev/**/*

This helper file was created at the root level so that it could be referenced by all of the environment-specific files. The helper.yml is where all the heavy lifting is happening. This will make sure that all the jobs throughout the environment-specific file's configuration stays up to date and consistent. In the environment-specific files we 'included' the helper file and extended the jobs outlined below.

.fmt: stage: validate script: - cd "${TF_ROOT}" - gitlab-terraform fmt allow_failure: true .validate: stage: validate script: - cd "${TF_ROOT}" - gitlab-terraform validate .build: stage: build before_script: - apk --no-cache add jq - alias convert_report="jq -r '([.resource_changes[]?.change.actions?]|flatten)|{\"create\":(map(select(.==\"create\"))|length),\"update\":(map(select(.==\"update\"))|length),\"delete\":(map(select(.==\"delete\"))|length)}'" script: - cd "${TF_ROOT}" - gitlab-terraform plan -out=$PLAN - gitlab-terraform plan-json | convert_report > $PLAN_JSON resource_group: ${TF_STATE_NAME} artifacts: paths: - ${TF_ROOT}/plan.cache reports: terraform: ${TF_ROOT}/$PLAN_JSON .kics-iac-sast: stage: test artifacts: reports: sast: gl-sast-report.json image: name: "$SAST_ANALYZER_IMAGE" variables: SEARCH_MAX_DEPTH: 4 SAST_ANALYZER_IMAGE_TAG: 3 SAST_ANALYZER_IMAGE: "$SECURE_ANALYZERS_PREFIX/kics:$SAST_ANALYZER_IMAGE_TAG$SAST_IMAGE_SUFFIX" allow_failure: true script: - /analyzer run .deploy: stage: deploy script: - cd "${TF_ROOT}" - gitlab-terraform apply resource_group: ${TF_STATE_NAME} when: manual rules: - changes: - ${TF_ENVIRONMENT}/**/* .destroy: stage: cleanup script: - cd "${TF_ROOT}" - gitlab-terraform destroy resource_group: ${TF_STATE_NAME} when: manual

Root-level GitLab CI

The file that brings everything above together is the root-level CI file. This will be what the pipeline initially references when run. The root-level GitLab CI is where all of the stages and container images are defined. Note that they are inheriting .gitlab-ci.yml from each of the individual folders themselves.

include: - 'dev/.gitlab-ci.yml' - 'staging/.gitlab-ci.yml' - 'production/.gitlab-ci.yml' image: name: "$CI_TEMPLATE_REGISTRY_HOST/gitlab-org/terraform-images/releases/1.1:v0.43.0" stages: - validate - build - test - deploy - cleanup variables: # If not using GitLab's HTTP backend, remove this line and specify TF_HTTP_* variables TF_STATE_NAME: default TF_CACHE_KEY: default

Merge request + promotion through environments

With the project set up and GitLab CI’s triggering only based off changes to the individual environment folders, you can now safely promote changes using merge requests. When you want to make a change:

First create a merge request in the dev environment with your *.tf files. Review the Terraform integration in merge requests to see X changes, X to Add, and X to Remove. If your changes are as expected, request your team members to review the changes and Terraform code. Apply the changes to your dev environment and merge in the merge request. If everything worked as intended, then make the same merge up into the staging environment. If the staging environment remains stable, make a merge request up into the production environment.

Results

Voila, and there you have it! A single project to manage three different infrastructure environments in a safe way to ensure that your changes to production are tested, reviewed, and approved by the rest of your team members.