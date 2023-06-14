Managing multiple environments with Terraform and GitLab CI

Published on: June 14, 2023
4 min read
This tutorial shows how to set up and manage three different environments in one project using GitLab CI and Terraform.
Using multiple environments ensures that your infrastructure as code (IaC) is rigorously tested before it is deployed. This tutorial will show a setup of how to manage three different environments in one project using GitLab CI and Terraform.
In this tutorial, we have three environments set up: dev, staging, and production.
For each environment we set up a corresponding folder at the root level: folders are named dev, staging, and production respectively. Each folder stores all the Terraform infrastructure configuration for the corresponding environment. Within each of these folders, we created a CI file for that environment.
The file below is for the dev environment and is in the dev folder. Note that there is a rule with each job that only allows the jobs to run when a file in the dev folder is changed. There is a corresponding file in the staging and production folders that has the same rules to only allow jobs when those specific folders are changed. To keep each CI file running the same jobs we have made use of a helper file.
Environment-specific GitLab CI
include:
- 'helper.yml'
variables:
TF_ROOT: ./dev # The relative path to the root directory of the Terraform project
TF_STATE_NAME: default # The name of the state file used by the GitLab-managed Terraform state backend
SECURE_ANALYZERS_PREFIX: "$CI_TEMPLATE_REGISTRY_HOST/security-products"
SAST_IMAGE_SUFFIX: ""
SAST_EXCLUDED_PATHS: "spec, test, tests, tmp"
PLAN: plan.cache
PLAN_JSON: plan.json
cache:
key: "${TF_ROOT}"
paths:
- ${TF_ROOT}/.terraform/
fmt-dev:
extends: .fmt
rules:
- changes:
- dev/**/*
validate-dev:
extends: .validate
rules:
- changes:
- dev/**/*
build-dev:
extends: .build
rules:
- changes:
- dev/**/*
kics-iac-sast-dev:
extends: .kics-iac-sast
rules:
- changes:
- dev/**/*
deploy-dev:
extends: .deploy
rules:
- changes:
- dev/**/*
destroy-dev:
extends: .destroy
rules:
- changes:
- dev/**/*
This helper file was created at the root level so that it could be referenced by all of the environment-specific files. The helper.yml is where all the heavy lifting is happening. This will make sure that all the jobs throughout the environment-specific file's configuration stays up to date and consistent. In the environment-specific files we 'included' the helper file and extended the jobs outlined below.
.fmt:
stage: validate
script:
- cd "${TF_ROOT}"
- gitlab-terraform fmt
allow_failure: true
.validate:
stage: validate
script:
- cd "${TF_ROOT}"
- gitlab-terraform validate
.build:
stage: build
before_script:
- apk --no-cache add jq
- alias convert_report="jq -r '([.resource_changes[]?.change.actions?]|flatten)|{\"create\":(map(select(.==\"create\"))|length),\"update\":(map(select(.==\"update\"))|length),\"delete\":(map(select(.==\"delete\"))|length)}'"
script:
- cd "${TF_ROOT}"
- gitlab-terraform plan -out=$PLAN
- gitlab-terraform plan-json | convert_report > $PLAN_JSON
resource_group: ${TF_STATE_NAME}
artifacts:
paths:
- ${TF_ROOT}/plan.cache
reports:
terraform: ${TF_ROOT}/$PLAN_JSON
.kics-iac-sast:
stage: test
artifacts:
reports:
sast: gl-sast-report.json
image:
name: "$SAST_ANALYZER_IMAGE"
variables:
SEARCH_MAX_DEPTH: 4
SAST_ANALYZER_IMAGE_TAG: 3
SAST_ANALYZER_IMAGE: "$SECURE_ANALYZERS_PREFIX/kics:$SAST_ANALYZER_IMAGE_TAG$SAST_IMAGE_SUFFIX"
allow_failure: true
script:
- /analyzer run
.deploy:
stage: deploy
script:
- cd "${TF_ROOT}"
- gitlab-terraform apply
resource_group: ${TF_STATE_NAME}
when: manual
rules:
- changes:
- ${TF_ENVIRONMENT}/**/*
.destroy:
stage: cleanup
script:
- cd "${TF_ROOT}"
- gitlab-terraform destroy
resource_group: ${TF_STATE_NAME}
when: manual
The file that brings everything above together is the root-level CI file. This will be what the pipeline initially references when run. The root-level GitLab CI is where all of the stages and container images are defined. Note that they are inheriting
.gitlab-ci.yml from each of the individual folders themselves.
include:
- 'dev/.gitlab-ci.yml'
- 'staging/.gitlab-ci.yml'
- 'production/.gitlab-ci.yml'
image:
name: "$CI_TEMPLATE_REGISTRY_HOST/gitlab-org/terraform-images/releases/1.1:v0.43.0"
stages:
- validate
- build
- test
- deploy
- cleanup
variables:
# If not using GitLab's HTTP backend, remove this line and specify TF_HTTP_* variables
TF_STATE_NAME: default
TF_CACHE_KEY: default
With the project set up and GitLab CI’s triggering only based off changes to the individual environment folders, you can now safely promote changes using merge requests. When you want to make a change:
Voila, and there you have it! A single project to manage three different infrastructure environments in a safe way to ensure that your changes to production are tested, reviewed, and approved by the rest of your team members.
