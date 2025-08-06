Measuring AI ROI at scale: A practical guide to GitLab Duo Analytics

AI investment starts with measurement. Building a successful AI-powered development platform begins with understanding actual usage, adoption patterns, and quantifiable business value — especially ROI from GitLab Duo Enterprise.

To help our customers maximize their AI investments, we developed the GitLab Duo Analytics solution as part of our Duo Accelerator program — a comprehensive, customer-driven solution that transforms raw usage data into actionable business insights and ROI calculations. This is not a GitLab product, but rather a specialized enablement tool we created to address immediate analytics needs while organizations transition toward comprehensive AI productivity measurement.

This foundation enables broader AI transformation. For example, organizations can use these insights to optimize license allocation, identify high-value use cases, and build compelling business cases for expanding AI adoption across development teams.

A leading financial services organization partnered with a GitLab customer success architect through the Duo Accelerator program to gain visibility into their GitLab Duo Enterprise investment. Together, we implemented a hybrid analytics solution that combines monthly data collection with real-time API integration, creating a scalable foundation for measuring AI productivity gains and optimizing license utilization at enterprise scale.

The challenge: Measuring AI ROI in enterprise development

Before implementing any analytics solution, it's essential to understand your AI measurement landscape.

Consider:

What GitLab Duo features need measurement? (code suggestions, chat assistance, security scanning)?

Who are your AI users? (developers, security teams, DevOps engineers)?

What business metrics matter? (time savings, productivity gains, cost optimization)?

How does your current data collection work (manual exports, API integration, existing tooling)?

Use this stage to define your:

ROI measurement framework

Key performance indicators (KPIs)

Data collection strategy

Stakeholder reporting requirements

Sample ROI measurement framework

Step-by-step implementation guide

Important: The solution below describes an open source approach that you can deploy in your own environment. It is NOT a commercial product from GitLab that you need to purchase. You should be able download, customize, and run this solution free of charge.

Prerequisites

Before starting, ensure you have:

Python 3.8+ installed

Node.js 14+ and npm (for React dashboard)

GitLab instance with Duo enabled

GitLab API token with read permissions

Basic terminal/command line knowledge

1: Initial setup and configuration

Let's set up the project environment by first cloning the repository.

git clone https://gitlab.com/gl-demo-ultimate-pmeresanu/gitlab-graphql-api.git cd gitlab-graphql-api

Then, install Python dependencies.

pip install -r requirements.txt # What this does: Sets up the Python environment with all necessary libraries for data collection and server operation.

2: Configure GitLab API access

Create a .env file in the root directory to store your GitLab credentials.

GitLab configuration

GITLAB_URL: https://your-gitlab-instance.com GITLAB_TOKEN: your_personal_access_token GROUP_PATH: your-group/subgroup

Data collection settings

NUMBER_OF_ITERATIONS: 20000 SERVICE_PING_DATA_ENABLED: true GRAPHQL_DATA_ENABLED: true DUO_DATA_ENABLED: true AI_METRICS_ENABLED: true

What these settings control:

GITLAB_URL : Your GitLab instance URL

GITLAB_TOKEN : Personal access token for API authentication (needs read_api scope)

GROUP_PATH : The group/namespace to collect data from

Various flags control which data types to collect

3: Understanding and running data collection

The heart of the solution is the ai_raw_data_collection.py script.

This script connects to GitLab's APIs and extracts AI usage data.

What this script does:

Connects to multiple GitLab GraphQL APIs in parallel

Collects code suggestion events, user metrics, and aggregated statistics

Processes data in memory-efficient chunks

Exports everything to .csv files for dashboard consumption

Run the data collection.

python scripts/ai_raw_data_collection.py

Expected output:

2025-08-04 11:30:45 - INFO - Starting AI raw data collection... 2025-08-04 11:30:46 - INFO - Running 4 data collection tasks concurrently... 2025-08-04 11:31:15 - INFO - Processed chunk 1 (1000 rows) 2025-08-04 11:32:30 - INFO - Successfully wrote ai_code_suggestions_data_raw.csv 2025-08-04 11:33:00 - INFO - Retrieved 500 eligible users 2025-08-04 11:33:30 - INFO - All data collection tasks completed in 165.2 seconds

APIs used by the data collection script

AI usage data API (aiUsageData)

# Fetches individual code suggestion events query: | { group(fullPath: "your-group") { aiUsageData { codeSuggestionEvents { event # ACCEPTED or SHOWN timestamp # When it happened language # Programming language suggestionSize # SINGLE_LINE or MULTI_LINE user { username } } } } } # Purpose: Tracks every code suggestion shown or accepted by developers

GitLab Self-Managed add-on users API

# Gets licensed user information query: | { selfManagedAddOnEligibleUsers( addOnType: DUO_ENTERPRISE filterByAssignedSeat: "Yes" ) { user { username lastDuoActivityOn } } } # Purpose: Identifies who has licenses and when they last used Duo

AI metrics API

Retrieve aggregated metrics.

query: | { aiMetrics(from: "2024-01-01", to: "2024-06-30") { codeSuggestions { shownCount acceptedCount } duoChatContributorsCount duoAssignedUsersCount } } # Purpose: Gets pre-calculated metrics for trend analysis

Service Ping API (REST)

url: "{GITLAB_URL}/api/v4/usage_data/service_ping" # Purpose: Collects instance-wide usage statistics

4: Organizing the collected data

After data collection completes, organize the CSV files.

Create monthly data directory.

mkdir -p data/monthly/$(date +%Y-%m)

Move generated CSV files.

mv *.csv data/monthly/$(date +%Y-%m)/

Generated files:

ai_code_suggestions_data_raw.csv - Individual suggestion events

- Individual suggestion events duo_licensed_vs_active_users.csv - User license and activity data

- User license and activity data ai_metrics_data.csv - Aggregated metrics over time

- Aggregated metrics over time service_ping_data.csv - System-wide statistics

5: Configure the dashboard

Edit config.json to point to your data.

config: dataPath: "./data/monthly/2024-06" csvFiles: users: "duo_licensed_vs_active_users.csv" suggestions: "ai_code_suggestions_data_raw.csv" currentDataPeriod: "2024-06"

What this configures:

Where to find the CSV data files

Which period of data to display

6: Launch the dashboard server

The simple_csv_server.py file creates a web server that reads your CSV data and serves it through a dashboard.

What this server does:

Reads CSV files from the configured directory

Calculates metrics like utilization rates and costs

Serves an HTML dashboard with charts

Provides a JSON API for the React dashboard

Start the server.

python simple_csv_server.py

Console output:

Starting CSV Dashboard Server... Loading data from: - `./data/monthly/2024-06/duo_licensed_vs_active_users.csv` - `./data/monthly/2024-06/ai_code_suggestions_data_raw.csv`

Dashboard should be available at: http://localhost:8080.

API endpoint at: http://localhost:8080/api/dashboard.

7: Access your analytics dashboard

Open your browser and navigate to: http://localhost:8080.

You'll see:

License utilization: Total licensed users vs. active users (together with code suggestion analytics)

Duo Chat analytics: Unique Duo Chat users, average Chat events over 90 days, and Chat adoption rate

Duo engagement analytics: Categorizing Duo usage for a group of users as Power (10+ suggestions), Regular (5-9), or Light (1-4) based on usage patterns

Usage analytics: Code suggestions by programming language (language coverage distribution), Code suggestions language performance analytics (accepted vs rejected rate)

Weekly Duo Chat trends: Duo Chat usage patterns

8: (Optional) Launch the React dashboard

For a more interactive experience, you can also run the React dashboard.

Install React dependencies.

cd duo-roi-dashboard npm install

Start the React app.

npm start

What the React dashboard provides:

Modern, responsive UI with ,aterial design

Real-time data refresh

Dark mode support

Enhanced visualizations

Export capabilities

Putting it all together

To demonstrate the power of this integrated analytics solution, let's walk through a complete end-to-end implementation journey — from initial deployment to fully automated ROI measurement.

Start by deploying the containerized solution in your environment using the provided Docker configuration. Within minutes, you'll have both the analytics API and React dashboard running locally.

The hybrid data architecture approach immediately begins collecting metrics from your existing monthly CSV exports while establishing real-time GraphQL connections to your GitLab instance.

Automation through Python scripting

The real power emerges when you leverage Python scripting to automate the entire data collection and processing workflow. The solution includes comprehensive Python scripts that can be easily customized and scheduled.

GitLab CI/CD integration

For enterprise-scale automation, integrate these Python scripts into scheduled GitLab CI/CD pipelines. This approach leverages your existing GitLab infrastructure while ensuring consistent, reliable data collection:

# .gitlab-ci.yml example duo_analytics_collection: stage: analytics script: - python scripts/enhanced_duo_data_collection.py - python scripts/metric_aggregations.py - ./deploy_dashboard_updates.sh schedule: - cron: "0 2 1 * *" # Monthly on 1st at 2 AM only: - schedules

This automation strategy transforms manual data collection into a self-sustaining analytics engine. Your Python scripts execute monthly via GitLab pipelines, automatically collecting usage data, calculating ROI metrics, and updating dashboards — all without manual intervention.

Once automated, the solution operates seamlessly: Scheduled pipelines execute Python data collection scripts, process GraphQL responses into business metrics, and update dashboard data stores. You can watch as the dashboard populates with real usage patterns: code suggestion volumes by programming language, user adoption trends across teams, and license utilization rates that reveal optimization opportunities.

The real value emerges when you access the ROI Overview dashboard. Here, you'll see concrete enagagement metrics metrics which can be converted into business impact for your organisation — perhaps discovering that your active Duo users are generating 127% monthly ROI through time savings and productivity gains, while 23% of your licenses remain underutilized. These insights immediately translate into actionable recommendations: expand licenses to high-performing teams, implement targeted training for underutilized users, and build data-driven business cases for broader AI adoption.

