BlogNewsMedium GitLab SaaS runners on Linux now available to all tiers

Published on: August 1, 2023

1 min read

Medium GitLab SaaS runners on Linux now available to all tiers

Free tier users can follow a few instructions to use medium SaaS runners on Linux to increase CI/CD pipleline speeds.

Gabriel EngelGabriel Engel

CI/CD

DevSecOps

news

Free tier users of GitLab can now experience shorter CI/CD execution times with medium GitLab SaaS runners on Linux. Previously, Free tier users could only use our small SaaS runner on Linux, which sometimes resulted in longer CI/CD execution times. As of now, though, our medium SaaS runners on Linux are available to all tiers.

To use the medium SaaS runners on Linux, simply add the saas-linux-medium-amd64 tag in your project's gitlab-ci.yml file. Under the hood, we spin up a fresh GCP n2d-standard-4 VM for one-time use with 4 vCPUs, 16GB RAM, and 50GB storage attached.

We look forward to seeing our Free tier users increase their pipeline speeds.

References

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum.

50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab

Start shipping better software faster

See what your team can do with the intelligent

DevSecOps platform.

Get free trial Talk to sales