Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners

At GitLab’s second annual Partner Leadership Summit in June, we invited channel, technology, and cloud partners to join us to celebrate their achievements, empower their success, and provide resources and support for the year to come.

We recognized our partners for their contributions via the Partner Leadership Awards, including Partner of the Year, Public Sector Partner of the Year, Public Sector Distributor of the Year, and Public Sector Services Partner of the Year.

We also introduced a new award category: Emerging Partner of the Year. The Emerging Partner of the Year award recognizes a new partner who consistently demonstrates a commitment to building a solution practice based on GitLab’s leading DevSecOps platform.

GitLab strives to create collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships with our partners, and we also encourage our partners to embrace GitLab’s values of Collaboration, Results, Efficiency, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, Iteration, and Transparency (CREDIT). Each award winner demonstrated a strong partnership with GitLab and alignment with CREDIT values.

Our 2023 Partner Leadership Summit Award winners are:

Partner of the Year: SHI Stratascale, a SHI Company

Stratascale, a subsidiary of SHI International, brings a consultancy-first approach to helping customers rapidly adapt to business changes by delivering end-to-end support of the transformation process.

Stratascale was selected as GitLab’s Partner of the Year because it provides a strong delivery framework, which is leveraged by customers looking to migrate their application development framework and meet DevSecOps requirements using GitLab technology. As a result, GitLab’s partnership with both Stratascale and legacy SHI experienced significant growth in 2023.

Emerging Partner of the Year: NextLink Labs

NextLink Labs is a DevOps, custom software development and cybersecurity consultancy.

NextLink Labs is GitLab’s first Emerging Partner of the Year. NextLink Labs scales their impact to prospects and customers by leading with partnership best practices and collaboration. They provide value stream assessments, work with GitLab to create market awareness for our joint support, and help customers create paths to leverage the full value of GitLab’s leading DevSecOps platform.

Public Sector Partner of the Year: Flywheel Data

Flywheel Data is a value added reseller whose goal is to provide clients with the right tools, products, and technologies to accelerate mission success.

For the second year in a row, Flywheel Data is GitLab’s Public Sector Partner of the Year. Flywheel Data works with GitLab to deliver a single platform for DevSecOps to the U.S. government markets. Together, Flywheel and GitLab deliver immediate value to joint clients by simplifying the way their development, security, IT and ops teams collaborate to build software and manage infrastructure. This leads to a more efficient workflow for joint clients.

Public Sector Distributor of the Year: Carahsoft

Carahsoft is a public sector IT solutions provider, supporting federal, state, and local government agencies as well as education and healthcare organizations.

Carahsoft earned Public Sector Distributor of the Year as a result of their complete alignment and execution of CREDIT values. Carahsoft demonstrates collaboration through dedicated resources and integrated alignment with the GitLab team, which enables Carahsoft and the reseller community to invest in the partnership while accelerating the public sector's ability to achieve digital transformation initiatives and mission success.

Public Sector Services Partner of the Year: Sirius Federal – A CDW Company

Sirius Federal, A CDW Company, helps customers design, orchestrate and manage technologies that drive business and government agency success.

Sirius Federal iterated on their processes over the last year to introduce new resources, such as “This Sirius Federal GitLab Adoption Workshop.” Sirius Federal offers best practice solutions that help Public Sector agencies achieve optimal outcomes and meet compliance guidelines. Their new offering increased engagement, set a vision for growth, and helped customers who had been stalled in their DevSecOps Platform adoption.

Our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners! We look forward to further collaboration in the year to come.

Learn more about GitLab’s Partner Program.