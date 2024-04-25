Meet the 2024 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners

Published on: April 25, 2024
Find out who was recognized across our channel, technology, and cloud partners for their collaboration and contributions.
GitLab’s Partner Program fosters a thriving partner ecosystem of DevSecOps expertise to enable innovation through software development and drive customer value.
Earlier this month, we gathered our channel, technology, and cloud partners from across the globe to celebrate their achievements, empower their success, and provide resources and support for the year to come.
We recognized our partners for their contributions with awards highlighting our emerging, services, distributor, and public sector partners in AMER, APJ, and EMEA. Each award winner demonstrated a strong partnership with GitLab and focused on delivering excellent outcomes to our customers.
Here are our 2024 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners by region.
SADA, an Insight company, is a global cloud consulting and professional services market leader providing solutions powered by Google Cloud.
CDW offers customized, tailored solutions across cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and managed services for industries across government, education, and healthcare.
Stratascale, a subsidiary of SHI International, brings a consultancy-first approach to helping customers rapidly adapt to business changes by delivering end-to-end support of the transformation process.
Fineshift empowers organizations in APAC to deliver secure software more efficiently by enhancing their software development processes with unified DevSecOps workflows.
Adfinis delivers innovative and tailored IT solutions to customers ranging from small businesses to large enterprises, leveraging open-source technologies to achieve their goals.
TD Synnex connects vendors and resellers with customers across APAC to deliver critical IT solutions that drive operational efficiencies.
DevOps1 assists customers in their application modernization journeys to increase agility, improve time to market, and enhance business value.
Kiratech enables businesses to onboard new technologies, improve efficiency, and drive innovation with its expert counsel on cloud-native solutions and DevOps methodologies.
cc Cloud supports organizations from consulting through to managed services to support their digitalization journey and transformation.
Amazic enables its customers to modernize their IT infrastructure with the help of DevOps methodologies and cloud computing.
SVA provides customers with comprehensive, tailored IT solutions such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software development.
Sirius Federal, a CDW Company, helps customers design, orchestrate, and manage technologies that drive business and government agency success.
ThunderCat Technology works closely with public sector agencies to deliver comprehensive solutions across cloud computing, cybersecurity, and modernization that meet the unique needs of government IT.
Carahsoft is a public sector IT solutions provider, supporting federal, state, and local government agencies as well as education and healthcare organizations.
Flywheel Data is a value-added reseller that provides clients with the right tools, products, and technologies to accelerate mission success.
