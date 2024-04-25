Meet the 2024 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners

GitLab’s Partner Program fosters a thriving partner ecosystem of DevSecOps expertise to enable innovation through software development and drive customer value.

Earlier this month, we gathered our channel, technology, and cloud partners from across the globe to celebrate their achievements, empower their success, and provide resources and support for the year to come.

We recognized our partners for their contributions with awards highlighting our emerging, services, distributor, and public sector partners in AMER, APJ, and EMEA. Each award winner demonstrated a strong partnership with GitLab and focused on delivering excellent outcomes to our customers.

Here are our 2024 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners by region.

AMER

SADA, an Insight company, is a global cloud consulting and professional services market leader providing solutions powered by Google Cloud.

Services Partner of the Year: CDW

CDW offers customized, tailored solutions across cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and managed services for industries across government, education, and healthcare.

Partner of the Year: Stratascale/SHI

Stratascale, a subsidiary of SHI International, brings a consultancy-first approach to helping customers rapidly adapt to business changes by delivering end-to-end support of the transformation process.

APJ

Emerging Partner of the Year: Fineshift

Fineshift empowers organizations in APAC to deliver secure software more efficiently by enhancing their software development processes with unified DevSecOps workflows.

Services Partner of the Year: Adfinis

Adfinis delivers innovative and tailored IT solutions to customers ranging from small businesses to large enterprises, leveraging open-source technologies to achieve their goals.

Distributor of the Year: TD Synnex

TD Synnex connects vendors and resellers with customers across APAC to deliver critical IT solutions that drive operational efficiencies.

Partner of the Year: DevOps1

DevOps1 assists customers in their application modernization journeys to increase agility, improve time to market, and enhance business value.

EMEA

Emerging Partner of the Year: Kiratech

Kiratech enables businesses to onboard new technologies, improve efficiency, and drive innovation with its expert counsel on cloud-native solutions and DevOps methodologies.

Services Partner of the Year: Name: cc Cloud GmbH

cc Cloud supports organizations from consulting through to managed services to support their digitalization journey and transformation.

Distributor of the Year: Amazic

Amazic enables its customers to modernize their IT infrastructure with the help of DevOps methodologies and cloud computing.

Partner of the Year: SVA

SVA provides customers with comprehensive, tailored IT solutions such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software development.

Public Sector

Services Partner of the Year: Sirius Federal

Sirius Federal, a CDW Company, helps customers design, orchestrate, and manage technologies that drive business and government agency success.

Emerging Partner of the Year: Thundercat Technologies

ThunderCat Technology works closely with public sector agencies to deliver comprehensive solutions across cloud computing, cybersecurity, and modernization that meet the unique needs of government IT.

Distributor of the Year: Carahsoft

Carahsoft is a public sector IT solutions provider, supporting federal, state, and local government agencies as well as education and healthcare organizations.

Partner of the Year: Flywheel Data

Flywheel Data is a value-added reseller that provides clients with the right tools, products, and technologies to accelerate mission success.