Meet the 2025 EMEA GitLab Partner Award winners

At GitLab, our Partner Program has fostered a robust ecosystem of DevSecOps professionals dedicated to driving customer software development innovation and achieving meaningful outcomes. This year, several partners in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) have truly excelled in their DevSecOps expertise and value-added services.

Earlier this month, EMEA partners from our channel, technology, and cloud networks gathered for an event to celebrate their achievements, strengthen their capabilities, and outline future initiatives. During this event, we proudly recognized several partners for their exceptional contributions to GitLab and our shared customers.

We are pleased to announce our 2025 GitLab Partner Award Winners from the EMEA region across five categories:

Regional Partner of the Year Awards - Recognizing the partner in each region who demonstrated exceptional overall performance and strategic collaboration.

Central Europe: cc cloud GmbH

cc cloud is a subsidiary of codecentric AG that supports organizations from consulting through to managed services, guiding their digitalization journey and transformation.

Northern Europe: Adaptavist Adaptavist, part of The Adaptavist Group, empowers clients with comprehensive services and solutions across Agile, DevOps, Work Management, ITSM, and Cloud, supporting their workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies.

Southern Europe: knowmad mood Knowmad mood is a consulting, IT services, and software development company offering innovative solutions that support customers on their digital transformation journey.

Meta: Middle East, Turkey and Africa: Digital Future Digital Future serves as a one-stop-shop for enterprise agility, helping customers accelerate their go-to-market across three critical transformation areas: talent, technology, and skills.

Emerging Markets: Eastern Europe and Israel: Cloudfresh Cloudfresh is a certified GitLab partner partnering with organizations to accelerate software delivery and strengthen security across their DevSecOps journey. From PoC and training to ongoing support and AI-driven guidance, every step is shaped around the organization’s unique IT landscape.

Best Technical Solution/Project - Honoring the partner who delivered the most innovative, complex, or impactful technical solution for a customer.

D|OPS Digital D|OPS Digital, part of The Adaptavist Group, empowers organizations to maximize their technology investments while enabling developers to reach their full potential.

Most Certified and Enabled Partner - Awarding the partner with the most GitLab-certified professionals on their team.

Devoteam Devoteam is a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, tech platforms, cybersecurity, and business transformation.

Rookie of the Year - Recognizing the newest partner who achieved early success and made significant impact.

Conoa Conoa provides end-to-end solutions and leading expertise, including consulting services, training, workshops, products, tools, and their own managed container platform.

First Order Master - Celebrating the partner who excels at acquiring new customers and consistently wins new business.