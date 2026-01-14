Monitor, manage, and automate AI workflows

Published on: January 14, 2026
Explore the GitLab Duo Agent Platform Automate capabilities. Monitor activity through sessions, automate workflows with event-driven triggers, and manage your AI-powered development processes.
Welcome to Part 6 of our eight-part guide, Getting started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform, where you'll master building and deploying AI agents and workflows within your development lifecycle. Follow tutorials that take you from your first interaction to production-ready automation workflows with full customization.
In this article:
The Automate capabilities are your central hub for managing AI workflows in GitLab. They provide visibility into agent and flow activity, and enable event-driven automation.
Navigate to Project → Automate.
The Automate menu provides these main sections:
The Agents section allows you to view, create, and manage agents in your project.
Navigate to Automate → Agents.
Both Agents and Flows sections provide two tabs for organizing your resources:
To expand your available agents:
For details on creating custom agents, see Part 3: Understanding agents.
The Flows section allows you to view, create, and manage flows in your project.
Navigate to Automate → Flows.
To expand your available flows:
For details on creating custom flows, see Part 4: Understanding flows.
Triggers enable event-driven automation by automatically executing agents or flows when specific GitLab SDLC events occur.
Navigate to Automate → Triggers.
Available trigger event types:
@ci-cd-optimizer.
/assign @ci-cd-optimizer.
/assign_reviewer @ci-cd-optimizer.
How triggers work:
@ci-cd-optimizer mentioned in MR comment)
For setup instructions, see the Triggers documentation.
Sessions provide transparency into agents and flows execution, including reasoning, executed tools, and outputs. Every run creates a session with an activity log.
Navigate to Automate → Sessions. Sessions show:
The Activity tab displays the step-by-step execution flow, showing each action the agent took, the tools it used, and the results of those actions.
The Details tab provides access to the complete runner job logs, allowing you to see the full execution context and any system-level information about the flow run.
The job logs contain the full execution output, including all system messages, tool invocations, and detailed information about what the flow executed.
For more details, see the Sessions documentation.
You now understand how to monitor agent and flow activity through sessions, set up event-driven automation with triggers, and manage your AI workflows from the Automate capabilities. Next, learn how to extend GitLab Duo with external tools and data sources in Part 7: Model Context Protocol integration.
Next: Part 7: Model Context Protocol integration
Previous: Part 5: AI Catalog
