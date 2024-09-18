Navigate application architecture drift and organizational alignment

Published on: September 18, 2024
Explore how to manage architecture drift by balancing simplification and team realignment using the FINE Analysis. Ensure efficiency and agility throughout an application's lifecycle.
Application architecture drift is a common phenomenon in software development as projects evolve and grow in complexity. When this happens, you face a critical decision: Should you simplify the application architecture to fit the current team topologies, or should you adjust your team topologies to match the changing application architecture? This decision is pivotal for maintaining efficiency, innovation, and success throughout an application's lifecycle, which spans years and includes stages from experimentation to production, maintenance, and, ultimately, the end of support.
Application architecture drift occurs when the initial design and structure of an application no longer align with its current state due to continuous improvement, feature additions, and technology advancements. This drift can lead to increased complexity, technical debt, and potential performance bottlenecks if not properly managed.
To effectively manage such drift, it's essential to consider the teaming topology that supports the application at different levels of application maturity. If your team structure does not accommodate the complexities of the application architecture, you risk a failure on deliverables, which leads to poor customer satisfaction metrics and loss of customer adoption.
When team topologies properly adjust to application complexities, poor decisions on implementation details are minimized, resulting in a more scalable and resilient application architecture. As Conway’s Law states, “Organizations which design systems are constrained to produce systems which are copies of the communication structures of these organizations." This can result in unintended design additions due to organizational setup. In most cases, these additions can lead to weakened team identities, uncertain responsibilities, and poor team interactions and communications.
Team topologies refer to the roles and responsibilities within a team and how they are organized to deliver value. When an application's architecture changes, it's crucial to assess whether your team structure is still optimal or if adjustments are needed. The FINE Analysis, as defined in the Value Stream Reference Architecture, provides a valuable lens for evaluating and realigning team topologies throughout an application's lifecycle. FINE is defined as:
The experimentation phase is important to establish the correct disciplines from the outset. The greatest risk of application architecture drift is then in the production phase. In maintenance, this risk is reduced, and, by end of support, should be negligible. So it is during the production phase, potentially the longest living phase for any business system, that we must ensure strong discipline to prevent the drift.
When faced with architecture drift, organizations must decide between simplifying the application architecture to fit existing team topologies or adjusting team topologies to match the evolving architecture. Both approaches have their merits:
A key aspect is to consider when to make these adjustments, and the answer is as soon as possible. To leave adaptations for too long can cause the architectural drift to become so large that it inevitably leads to one of two events:
Massive re-architecture: This approach will lead to reduced effort in delivering new customer value, impacting business outcomes. In its own right, it can generate massive technical debt and increased work backlog for future efforts, resulting in increased team cognitive load.
Re-organization: Realigning teams on any kind of large scale will most certainly impact team morale. It can lead to a strain on key people and result in higher churn, especially of innovative talent. This can lead to lost IP knowledge and a future skills shortage, which in turn has an impact on the future quality of the designs and applications produced.
Managing application architecture drift is an ongoing challenge that requires a strategic approach to organizational alignment. By leveraging the FINE Analysis of the Value Stream Reference Architecture and understanding the different phases of an application's lifecycle, you can make informed decisions about team topologies and ensure your organization remains agile and efficient. Whether you choose to simplify application architecture or adjust your team structure, the key is to maintain a balance that supports both current needs and future growth.
