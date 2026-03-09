Navigate repositories faster with the file tree browser

You spot a file in the repository browser. You click into it, read through the code, and now you need to check something in a different part of the tree. So you hit the back button. Navigate down again. Maybe one more level. You find the next file, click in, and repeat.

It works. It just gets old fast.

If you have ever wished the repository browser felt more like your IDE and less like a series of breadcrumb trails, the file tree browser in GitLab 18.9 is for you.

What the file tree browser does

The file tree browser adds a collapsible, resizable panel alongside your file and directory views so your project structure stays visible while you read and navigate code. No more losing your place. No more clicking back to figure out where you are.

It shows your project’s files and directories in a tree alongside the file list and file content so you can see structure and code at the same time.

If you have used a file tree in an IDE or a Git platform, it should feel familiar:

Navigate with structure

Expand and collapse directories and switch between files while keeping a clear view of where you are in the repository hierarchy. When you navigate directly to a nested file, the tree expands parent directories and highlights the current file so you do not lose context. The tree also synchronizes with your current location, so selecting a file in the main content area updates the tree to match.

Filter by filename

After opening the tree, press F to open the global search dialog. Type part of a filename to jump to it from the results list, with each result showing its parent directories so you know where you are landing.

Keyboard-first navigation

The tree implements the W3C ARIA treeview pattern, so you can move through files and directories entirely from the keyboard using arrow keys plus Enter, Space, Home, End, and character keys. That makes it more accessible for screen reader users and anyone who prefers to keep their hands on the keyboard.

Responsive across viewports

On a desktop, the tree sits side by side with your file list and code. On smaller viewports, it becomes a left-side drawer you can toggle open when you need it. On mobile, the tree is hidden so the code view can use the full screen.

Built for large repositories

For repositories with many entries, the tree uses pagination so you can load more items as needed without overwhelming the page. The experience stays responsive as your project grows.

See the file tree browser in action

Watch GitLab Principal Developer Advocate Michael Friedrich walk through the new file tree browser in GitLab and see how it makes navigating large repositories feel like working in your IDE. The demo uses the GitLab project: Tanuki IoT Platform project, which you can explore yourself to try the file tree in a real repository.

Try the file tree browser today

The file tree browser is available now on GitLab.com and was released in 18.9 for GitLab Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated.

Here is how to get started:

Open any repository file or directory view in your project ( /<project>/-/tree/<branch> ). In the upper left corner, select the file tree icon or press Shift+F to toggle the file tree browser. Press F to filter files by name or extension, start typing, and use the arrow keys plus Enter to jump directly to the file you want.

What’s next

The Source Code team at GitLab built the file tree browser with accessibility, performance at scale, and cross-viewport consistency as core requirements. Those principles will continue to guide what comes next, and your feedback will help us shape future iterations.

Help us continue to improve the file tree browser

Share your thoughts about the file tree browser in our feedback issue.