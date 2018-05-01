New GitLab.com Terms of Service: Coming soon

Why the change?

Many of you are aware of the pending implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which has specific requirements for how personal data is protected and managed. As a result of these new requirements, we will be updating our Terms of Service (TOS) and will also need to ensure that GitLab.com users are aware of the change and agree to these new terms.

In the past, we’ve been able to offer a more passive approach to accepting TOS, but going forward the new process will require a distinct step from users to agree to them. As a result of this change, you will be asked to review and agree to the updated TOS.

Key point: When the new TOS and acceptance requirement goes live, you will be unable to access GitLab.com until you have accepted the new TOS.

What do I need to do and when?

Because many of you access GitLab.com through API and Git interactions, we're planning on a two-phase implementation. The first phase will focus on users who access GitLab.com from the web. Soon, when you visit GitLab.com from the web, you will be presented with a new TOS to accept.

Note, at this point, API access to and Git interactions with GitLab.com will not yet be affected. If you use GitLab.com via any automated API or Git process, please log into GitLab.com as those API/Git users and navigate to https://gitlab.com/-/users/terms to accept the terms. (Note: this page will be active shortly)

May 23, 2018

On May 23, 2018, the new TOS requirement will be enforced for all traffic. At this point, all web traffic, API access, and Git interactions will be blocked for any GitLab.com user that has not accepted the new TOS. If you use GitLab.com via any automated API or Git process, access will stop working on May 23, 2018 if you have not accepted the new TOS. Remember, if you accept the TOS by May 23 for your users, you will not experience any disruption.

We are committed to protecting your data and your privacy and being transparent in our processes and approach. If you have any questions or concerns, please leave us a comment here.

