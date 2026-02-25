Published on: February 25, 2026
5 min read
See how CI/CD Job Performance Metrics and Container Virtual Registry, currently in beta, help platform teams quickly spot slow jobs and simplify multi-registry container pulls.
Platform and DevOps engineers spend too much time piecing together visibility across fragmented tools and managing infrastructure that should just work.
Two new GitLab features currently in beta tackle this from different angles but share the same goal: giving practitioners direct control over the CI/CD infrastructure they depend on, without adding another third-party tool. One surfaces job-level performance data right where you monitor pipelines. The other simplifies how you pull container images from multiple registries with built-in caching.
Both features are open for feedback now. Your input will help shape what ships next.
Today, there’s no simple way to see when a particular job’s duration starts increasing or which jobs are quietly dragging down your pipeline runtimes. Most teams either build custom dashboards or manually dig through logs to answer basic questions like:
CI/CD Job Performance Metrics changes that by adding a new job-focused panel to the CI/CD analytics page at the project level.
For each job in your pipelines, you can see:
The table is sortable, searchable by job name, and paginated, so platform teams get a single view to answer questions that previously required separate tools or custom reporting.
Try it now
Documentation
What’s coming next
We’re working on stage-level grouping, so you can view aggregated metrics across your build, test, and deploy stages, and quickly understand where to focus optimization work.
Share your feedback:
Tier: GitLab Premium, GitLab Ultimate Status: Beta, API-ready in 18.9
Most organizations pulling container images into CI/CD pipelines rely on multiple registries: Docker Hub, Harbor, Quay, and internal registries, to name a few. Managing authentication, availability, and caching across all of them is operational overhead that slows pipelines down and introduces fragility.
The Container Virtual Registry lets you create a single GitLab endpoint that pulls from multiple upstream container sources with built-in caching.
Instead of configuring credentials and availability for each registry individually in your pipeline configuration, you can:
For teams evaluating GitLab as a container registry replacement, this closes a critical capability gap. For teams already managing multi-registry container workflows, it centralizes image management into GitLab and cuts down on repeated pulls.
What the beta supports today
Cloud provider registries requiring IAM authentication (such as Amazon Elastic Container Registry, Google Artifact Registry, and Azure Container Registry) are being considered for future iterations.
Test it today
Documentation
Watch this walkthrough of the Container Virtual Registry Beta:
Share your feedback:
Everyone in the GitLab community is a contributor. We built these betas based on community requests.
Your feedback shapes what we create next. Try one or both of these betas, and share your experience in the linked feedback issues.
This is the first in a series of Core DevOps betas we plan to highlight. More are coming throughout the year, and we hope you’ll help us make them as useful as possible.
