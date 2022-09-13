New to DevOps? Take our DevOps for beginners quiz

Update: The quiz mentioned here has been closed.

Over the last 12 months, we’ve asked three "DevOps for beginners" questions of nearly 1400 people:

What’s the most important skill you hope to learn this year?

What continues to be your team’s biggest DevOps challenge?

What is your DevOps team’s top priority for 2022?

A resounding majority (nearly 83%) told us they want to learn a new programming language and about 15% hope to get better at automation.

(Learn the basics of Python with our 5-part series, understand Rust, or get started with CI/CD.)

What are they struggling with?

Just over 70% said security was the biggest challenge for their DevOps team this year (a result that tracks with our just released Global DevSecOps Survey), while just shy of 24% said it was testing (again, that’s a very common complaint).

The top priorities for 2022 were split between increasing automation (47%) and moving to a DevOps platform (23%).

