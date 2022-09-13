New to DevOps? Take our DevOps for beginners quiz

BlogDevSecOpsNew to DevOps? Take our DevOps for beginners quiz

We asked nearly 1400 DevOps beginners about their priorities and challenges for 2022. See how you compare, and take our short DevOps for beginners quiz.

Update: The quiz mentioned here has been closed.

Over the last 12 months, we’ve asked three "DevOps for beginners" questions of nearly 1400 people:

  • What’s the most important skill you hope to learn this year?
  • What continues to be your team’s biggest DevOps challenge?
  • What is your DevOps team’s top priority for 2022?

A resounding majority (nearly 83%) told us they want to learn a new programming language and about 15% hope to get better at automation.

(Learn the basics of Python with our 5-part series, understand Rust, or get started with CI/CD.)

What are they struggling with?

Just over 70% said security was the biggest challenge for their DevOps team this year (a result that tracks with our just released Global DevSecOps Survey), while just shy of 24% said it was testing (again, that’s a very common complaint).

The top priorities for 2022 were split between increasing automation (47%) and moving to a DevOps platform (23%).

