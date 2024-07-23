Next-generation GitLab container registry goes GA

Published on: July 23, 2024
3 min read
Starting in GitLab 17.3, GitLab self-managed instances can access the generally available container registry, which features efficient zero-downtime garbage collection and other benefits.
Last year, we embarked on an ambitious journey to re-architect the GitLab container registry and unlock powerful new capabilities like zero-downtime garbage collection. After successfully migrating GitLab.com to this next-generation registry, we opened up a beta program for self-managed customers to test out the new architecture and provide feedback.
The results from the beta program have been outstanding – participants are already realizing major benefits, including the following:
Based on the positive feedback and successful migrations during the beta, we are excited to announce that the next-generation GitLab container registry will become generally available – but off by default – for self-managed deployments starting with GitLab 17.3.
Below are the goals and non-goals for reaching this point. The goals are what we need to have in place to officially call this feature GA. The non-goals clarify what will not be present or required at the start of GA support for bringing your own database; however, these features may be added later.
Goals
Non-goals
For existing self-managed instances, here's what you can expect:
This architectural investment lays the foundation for an even more powerful container registry experience in the years ahead. Some of the significant improvements on our roadmap include:
We couldn't have reached this GA milestone without the valuable feedback from our beta participants. As always, please continue to share your experiences so we can make the GitLab container registry an indispensable part of your DevSecOps toolchain.
