Notification emails when pipelines are fixed

Published on: June 17, 2020
2 min read
How to turn on/off Notifications for when pipelines are fixed
GitLab can send users a notification when a pipeline fails so that they can respond to the failure quickly. Now, GitLab can also send a notification to inform users when the pipeline has been fixed. This new notification eliminates the need for developers to constantly monitor the status of pipeline builds. This lets developers make better use of their precious time.
We are gradually rolling out this feature in order to test it out. During this testing period, users will start getting notifications for fixed pipelines.
Example email:
To disable the setting for a particular project only:
To disable the notification for all projects:
If our tests are successful, this feature will remain active and be enabled by default. If needed, you can disable these notifications if they are not useful for you.
Cover image by Austin Distel on Unsplash
