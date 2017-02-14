Our retrospectives and kickoffs are now public

As stated in the [GitLab Master Plan][gitlab-master-plan], we strive to maintain a high level of transparency. That's why today we are making our release retrospective and kickoff notes and calls public.

The retrospective meeting

After each release we have a retrospective call in which we discuss what went well, what went wrong, and what we can improve for the next release. The [retrospective notes] are public and you are invited to comment on them. If you're interested, you can even join the [retrospective call][retro-kickoff-call], on the first working day after the 22nd at 6pm CET / 9am PST.

The kickoff meeting

Before working on the next release we have a kickoff call to explain what we expect to ship in the next release. The [kickoff notes] are public and you are invited to comment on them. If you're interested, you can even join the [kickoff call][retro-kickoff-call], on the first working day after the 7th at 6pm CET / 9am PST.

The 8.16 retrospective and 8.17 kickoff call

If you want to see what these calls look like, checkout the 8.16 retrospective and 8.17 kickoff call below:

The next retrospective and kickoff call recordings will be available on the GitLab YouTube channel.

We look forward to reading all your comments on these documents and to seeing your face in the calls!