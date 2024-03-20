Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities

GitLab has acquired Oxeye to advance GitLab’s application security capabilities with an initial focus on accelerating its Static Application Security Testing (SAST) roadmap.

GitLab first launched SAST in 2017. We have since continued to mature our application security capabilities as part of our vision to evolve SAST as a key part of the GitLab DevSecOps workflow. This not only means enhancing our best-in-class offering with advances in AI/ML but also reinforcing the power of SAST across the entire software development lifecycle by continuously improving the signal-to-noise ratio, reducing false positives that commonly plague SAST solutions.

For SAST to have the most impact on security, it must be used seamlessly with other security and development tools and accessible to developers. SAST is a powerful tool, but it loses much of its value if the results are unmanageable or lack appropriate context.

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform combining security natively with source control, build tools, repositories, and other features like issue tracking and application monitoring. Our approach to innovating in static analysis combines our focus on open source, our platform approach, and specialized investments in SAST.

GitLab has a history of innovation in the SAST space:

We were early to include SAST in a DevOps platform in 2017.

We were the first DevSecOps platform to be recognized in the 2020 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing.

We contribute heavily to open source SAST tools.

Recently, Forrester recognized GitLab as the only Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2 2023. The report included a customer’s comment on the platform, noting that “The CI/CD experience using secrets, environments, runners, and SAST/DAST/license scans/etc. is unparalleled.”

Acquiring Oxeye for best-in-class scanning technology is another step toward accelerating GitLab’s SAST roadmap. Its enhanced SAST scanner will streamline vulnerability management and remediation for developers. Empowering developers to have an impact on the security of their products requires security findings to be accurate and focused on the most critical and exploitable weaknesses. Oxeye’s capabilities will help GitLab to realize that vision.

Oxeye’s capabilities beyond SAST include the ability to trace vulnerabilities from “code to cloud” by providing runtime context via different types of data collection and analysis. We anticipate enhancing our software composition analysis and compliance tools with these capabilities to further help our customers identify and resolve all application-layer risks quickly.

The combined strength and security expertise of the GitLab and Oxeye teams will help even more organizations reduce their security and compliance risk as they accelerate their digital transformation efforts.