Passkeys now available for passwordless sign-in and 2FA on GitLab

Passkeys are now available on GitLab, and offer a more secure and convenient way to access your account. You can use passkeys for passwordless sign-in or as a phishing-resistant two-factor authentication (2FA) method. Passkeys offer the ability to authenticate using your device's fingerprint, face recognition, or PIN. For accounts with 2FA enabled, passkeys automatically become available as your default 2FA method.







To register a passkey to your account, go to your profile settings and select Account > Manage authentication.

Passkeys use WebAuthn technology and public-key cryptography made up of both a private and public key. Your private key stays securely on your device and never leaves, while your public key is stored on GitLab. Even if GitLab were to become compromised, attackers cannot use your stored credentials to access your account. Passkeys work across desktop browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge), mobile devices (iOS 16+, Android 9+), and FIDO2 hardware security keys, allowing you to register multiple passkeys across your devices for convenient access.

GitLab signed the CISA Secure by Design Pledge, committing to improve our security posture and help customers develop secure software faster. One key objective of the pledge is to increase the use of multi-factor authentication (MFA) across the manufacturer’s products. Passkeys are an integral part of this goal, and provide a seamless, phishing-resistant MFA method that makes signing in to GitLab both more secure and more convenient.

If you have questions, want to share your experience, or would like to engage directly with our team about potential improvements, see the feedback issue.