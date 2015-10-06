BlogCompanyPerforce launches GitSwarm based on GitLab

Published on October 6, 2015

1 min read

Perforce launches GitSwarm based on GitLab

Today Perforce launched Helix GitSwarm built on top of GitLab.

Today Perforce launched Helix GitSwarm built on top of GitLab. GitSwarm combines Perforce and GitLab to enable easy project and team management while allowing developers to collaboratively code using their preferred version control system, Git.

We’re happy that Perforce chose GitLab to help their customers create, code, and deploy together. To learn more, have a look at the GitSwarm overview.

