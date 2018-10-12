How we use personas to build empathy for different types of users

Published on October 12, 2018
Welcome to our series on the new GitLab personas!
Last year we discussed our motivations for using personas at GitLab, including why they're important and how to create them through UX research. Since then, our teams have had many conversations about improving the design of our product and continuing to empathize with our users. As a result, we created an initiative to fully incorporate personas into our design process. This will help everyone learn more about the different people who use GitLab!
We’ve made several changes in format since the first iteration of personas:
Typically, the most insightful personas are a realistic representation of user needs. They help you understand who you’re designing for and allow other people in all departments of your company to hear directly from users. In this series, we’ll share findings from our recent round of research and highlight what we’ve learned about each role.
You can now view the personas in our handbook. Here's a quick summary of what's inside:
How does your team use personas in the design process? Connect with us @gitlab, and stay tuned for the next posts, where we’ll dive deep into the findings, limitations, and opportunities of each.
