BlogNewsRemoving tags from our small SaaS runner on Linux

Published on: August 15, 2023

2 min read

Removing tags from our small SaaS runner on Linux

With GitLab 17.0, we are removing most tags from our small SaaS runner on Linux. Find out if you are affected and the change you need to make.

Gabriel EngelGabriel Engel

CI/CD

GitOps

product

In GitLab 17.0, we are updating the tags of our small SaaS runner on Linux to be consistent with our other Linux runners.

Who will be affected?

If you are using the small SaaS runner on Linux with any tag other than saas-linux-small-amd64, you will be affected as all other tags such as docker or linux will be deprecated. Job configurations that use a deprecated tag will become stuck.

An example job configuration that will be stuck could look like this:

test-invalid-tag:
  stage: test
  tags:
  - docker
  - linux
  script:
    - echo "I'm affected and will be stuck after 17.0"

Stuck Job

The small SaaS runner on Linux is configured to run untagged jobs; this remains unchanged. So, if you're using the small Linux runner but haven't specified a tag, the behavior of your job will not change.

How to avoid jobs getting stuck

To avoid jobs getting stuck after the 17.0 release, you should change the tag in your .gitlab-ci.yaml file to saas-linux-small-amd64.

An example job configuration that will work:

test-correct-tag:
  stage: test
  tags:
  - saas-linux-small-amd64
  script:
    - echo "I'm running as expected"

Another example that will work is to define no tag, so the runner will pick up an untagged job:

test-untagged:
  stage: test
  script:
    - echo "I'm running as expected"

References

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum.

50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab

Start shipping better software faster

See what your team can do with the intelligent

DevSecOps platform.

Get free trial Talk to sales