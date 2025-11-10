Secure AI agent deployment to GKE

Published on: November 10, 2025
6 min read
This guide explains how to deploy an ADK-based AI agent to Google Kubernetes Engine using GitLab's AI-powered DevSecOps platform, with ease and security.
Building AI agents is
exciting, but deploying them securely to production shouldn't be
complicated. In this tutorial, you will learn how GitLab's native Google Cloud integration makes it straightforward to deploy AI agents to Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) — with built-in scanning and zero service account keys.
GKE provides enterprise-grade orchestration that connects seamlessly with GitLab CI/CD pipelines through OIDC authentication. Your development team can deploy AI agents while maintaining complete visibility, compliance, and control over your cloud infrastructure. This guide uses Google's Agent Development Kit (ADK) to build the app, so you can expect increased seamlessness as this is deployed using GitLab.
Three key advantages to this approach:
Full infrastructure control - Your data, your rules, your environment. You maintain complete control over where your AI agents run and how they're configured.
Native GitLab integration - No complex workarounds. Your existing pipelines work right out of the box thanks to GitLab's native integration with Google Cloud.
Production-grade scaling - GKE automatically handles the heavy lifting of scaling and internal orchestration as your AI workloads grow.
The key point is that GitLab with GKE provides the enterprise reliability your AI deployments demand without sacrificing the developer experience your teams expect.
Before you start, make sure you have these APIs enabled:
GKE API
Artifact Registry API
Vertex AI API
Also make sure you have:
GitLab project created
GKE cluster provisioned
Artifact Registry repository created
Navigate to your GitLab integrations to configure Google Cloud authentication (IAM).
Go to Settings > Integrations and configure the Google Cloud integration. If you're using a group-level integration, notice that default settings are already inherited by projects. This means you configure once at the group level, and all projects benefit and inherit this setting.
To set this up from scratch, provide:
Project ID
Project Number
Workload Identity Pool ID
Provider ID
Once configured, GitLab provides a script to run in Google Cloud Console, via Cloud Shell. The outcome of running this script is a Workload Identity Federation pool with the necessary service principal to enable the proper access.
Still in GitLab's integration settings, configure Artifact Management:
Click Artifact Management.
Select Google Artifact Registry.
Provide:
GitLab provides another script to run in Google Cloud Console.
Important: Before proceeding, add these extra roles to the Workload Identity Federation pool:
Service Account User
Kubernetes Developer
Kubernetes Cluster Viewer
These permissions allow GitLab to deploy to GKE in subsequent steps.
Now for the key part — creating the CI/CD pipeline for deployment.
Head to Build > Pipeline Editor and define your pipeline with four stages:
Build - Docker creates the container image.
Test - GitLab Auto DevOps provides built-in security scans to ensure there are no vulnerabilities.
Upload - Uses GitLab's built-in CI/CD component to push to Google Artifact Registry.
Deploy - Uses Kubernetes configuration to deploy to GKE.
Here's the complete
.gitlab-ci.yml:
default:
tags: [ saas-linux-2xlarge-amd64 ]
stages:
- build
- test
- upload
- deploy
variables:
GITLAB_IMAGE: $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/main:$CI_COMMIT_SHORT_SHA
AR_IMAGE: $GOOGLE_ARTIFACT_REGISTRY_REPOSITORY_LOCATION-docker.pkg.dev/$GOOGLE_ARTIFACT_REGISTRY_PROJECT_ID/$GOOGLE_ARTIFACT_REGISTRY_REPOSITORY_NAME/main:$CI_COMMIT_SHORT_SHA
GCP_PROJECT_ID: "your-project-id"
GKE_CLUSTER: "your-cluster"
GKE_REGION: "us-central1"
KSA_NAME: "ai-agent-ksa"
build:
image: docker:24.0.5
stage: build
services:
- docker:24.0.5-dind
before_script:
- docker login -u $CI_REGISTRY_USER -p $CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD $CI_REGISTRY
script:
- docker build -t $GITLAB_IMAGE .
- docker push $GITLAB_IMAGE
include:
- template: Jobs/Dependency-Scanning.gitlab-ci.yml
- template: Jobs/Container-Scanning.gitlab-ci.yml
- template: Jobs/Secret-Detection.gitlab-ci.yml
- component: gitlab.com/google-gitlab-components/artifact-registry/upload-artifact-registry@main
inputs:
stage: upload
source: $GITLAB_IMAGE
target: $AR_IMAGE
deploy:
stage: deploy
image: google/cloud-sdk:slim
identity: google_cloud
before_script:
- apt-get update && apt-get install -y kubectl google-cloud-sdk-gke-gcloud-auth-plugin
- gcloud container clusters get-credentials $GKE_CLUSTER --region $GKE_REGION --project $GCP_PROJECT_ID
script:
- |
kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: ai-agent
namespace: default
spec:
replicas: 2
selector:
matchLabels:
app: ai-agent
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: ai-agent
spec:
serviceAccountName: $KSA_NAME
containers:
- name: ai-agent
image: $AR_IMAGE
ports:
- containerPort: 8080
resources:
requests: {cpu: 500m, memory: 1Gi}
limits: {cpu: 2000m, memory: 4Gi}
livenessProbe:
httpGet: {path: /health, port: 8080}
initialDelaySeconds: 60
readinessProbe:
httpGet: {path: /health, port: 8080}
initialDelaySeconds: 30
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
name: ai-agent-service
namespace: default
spec:
type: LoadBalancer
ports:
- port: 80
targetPort: 8080
selector:
app: ai-agent
---
apiVersion: autoscaling/v2
kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler
metadata:
name: ai-agent-hpa
namespace: default
spec:
scaleTargetRef:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
name: ai-agent
minReplicas: 2
maxReplicas: 10
metrics:
- type: Resource
resource:
name: cpu
target: {type: Utilization, averageUtilization: 70}
EOF
kubectl rollout status deployment/ai-agent -n default --timeout=5m
EXTERNAL_IP=$(kubectl get service ai-agent-service -n default -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[0].ip}')
echo "Deployed at: http://$EXTERNAL_IP"
only:
- main
What makes this work — and why we need this extra configuration for GKE— is that we must have a Kubernetes Service Account in the cluster that can work with Vertex AI. We need that service account to be permitted to access the AI capabilities of Google Cloud.
Without this, we can deploy the application, but the AI agent won't work. We need to create a Kubernetes Service Account that can access Vertex AI.
Run this one-time setup:
#!/bin/bash
PROJECT_ID="your-project-id"
GSA_NAME="ai-agent-vertex"
GSA_EMAIL="${GSA_NAME}@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"
KSA_NAME="ai-agent-ksa"
CLUSTER_NAME="your-cluster"
REGION="us-central1"
# Create GCP Service Account
gcloud iam service-accounts create $GSA_NAME \
--display-name="AI Agent Vertex AI" \
--project=$PROJECT_ID
# Grant Vertex AI permissions
gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding $PROJECT_ID \
--member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \
--role="roles/aiplatform.user"
# Get cluster credentials
gcloud container clusters get-credentials $CLUSTER_NAME \
--region $REGION --project $PROJECT_ID
# Create Kubernetes Service Account
kubectl create serviceaccount $KSA_NAME -n default
# Link accounts
kubectl annotate serviceaccount $KSA_NAME -n default \
iam.gke.io/gcp-service-account=${GSA_EMAIL}
gcloud iam service-accounts add-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \
--role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \
--member="serviceAccount:${PROJECT_ID}.svc.id.goog[default/${KSA_NAME}]" \
--project=$PROJECT_ID
Once you're done, push this change to the pipeline and you're good to go.
You can see the pipeline has just deployed. Go to CI/CD > Pipelines and you'll see the four stages:
Build
Test (with all defined security scans)
Upload to Artifact Registry (successful)
Deploy to Kubernetes in GKE (success)
With GitLab and Google Cloud together, you're able to deploy your AI agent to GKE with ease and security. We didn't have to go through a lot of steps — we were able to do that thanks to GitLab's native integration with Google Cloud.
Watch this demo:
Use this tutorial's complete code example to get started now. Not a GitLab customer yet? Explore the DevSecOps platform with a free trial. Startups hosted on Google Cloud have a special perk to try and use GitLab.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.